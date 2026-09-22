Bret Bielema Makes Blunt Admission About Illinois’ Challenge Against Ryan Day’s Ohio State: “I’m Not So Good”

Bret Bielema knows Illinois can walk into the same financial neighborhood as Ohio State. He doesn’t seem interested in pretending otherwise. As the Fighting Illini prepare for a trip to Columbus, he was asked about the growing gap in roster spending across the Big Ten. How does a program like Illinois keep competing when OSU can spend more than twice as much on its roster? His answer was about as blunt as it gets.

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“I don’t like when this first came up, you know,” Bret Bielema said during his press conference via Illini Inquirer: Illinois on 247Sports. “I literally said, ‘Hey, if I’m within $2 million of Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State, and Michigan, I’m good, right? Like, just let me go.’ When I’m within 25 million, I’m not so good.”

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There was no attempt to dress up the financial reality. Bret Bielema knows exactly what Illinois is dealing with, and Ohio State is the clearest example, entering this matchup with one of the biggest roster spending operations in college football.

Industry estimates put Ohio State’s 2026 football roster somewhere around $49 million to $55 million. Illinois, meanwhile, is estimated to have roughly $19 million in roster value, with other estimates putting the number in the low $20 million. The numbers aren’t exact, and Bret Bielema isn’t saying they are. But the gap is still enormous. That makes his earlier point about the changing college football landscape even more interesting.

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Bret Bielema said he has never been part of a traditional blue-blood program and isn’t “wired like that.” His philosophy has been much simpler, and that’s to give him the rules and let him figure out how to compete. But the rules keep changing. He pointed to players such as former Illinois QB Luke Altmyer and safety Gabe Jacas as examples of players who could have found bigger offers elsewhere but stayed in Champaign. That is where Illinois believes its advantage has to live.

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The unfinished thought says plenty. Illinois cannot simply copy what Ohio State does. It has to find players who believe in the program, develop them, retain them when possible, and hope the roster-building decisions hit more often than they miss. Bret Bielema compared the modern transfer and NIL world to going grocery shopping.

“You’re going to have good buys and bad buys,” he said.

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It is a pretty good description of college football in 2026. Ohio State has already shown what its spending can produce. The Buckeyes opened the season with a 56-3 win over Ball State, lost a one-point game at Texas, and then crushed Kent State 59-3. Ryan Day’s team now gets Illinois at home with its nonconference schedule finished.

Illinois arrives at 2-1 after bouncing back from a frustrating loss to Duke with a 48-10 win over Southern Illinois. Katin Houser threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in that victory. Collin Dixon has emerged as a major weapon, already catching seven touchdown passes, while Aidan Laughery ripped off a 77-yard touchdown run.

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Those are the kinds of explosive plays Illinois will need in Columbus. Because Bret Bielema isn’t wrong about the math. The financial gap is real. But you never know. Illinois can spend less and still make Ohio State uncomfortable. It can hit the right matchup, steal a possession, and turn one explosive play into another.

Bret Bielema knows the odds are tilted. He also knows the only way to change that is to keep playing. And for one afternoon in the Horseshoe, Illinois gets to find out whether its version of “Moneyball” can survive against one of college football’s biggest spenders.