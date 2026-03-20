Bret Bielema Makes Feelings Clear on Big Ten’s New Proposal to Exceed $20.5M Revenue-Sharing Cap

Brett Bielma did not need much time to pick a side. The Big Ten is pushing a roster-retention carve-out that lets schools go beyond the new $20 million revenue-sharing cap. The Fighting Illini head coach sees this as a massive opportunity and a practical fix for keeping the players that a staff spent years building instead of losing them to richer rivals.

“Love this proposal and the idea to RETAIN the roster you worked to create and develop as a staff makes so much sense,” Bret Bielema said. “Also, would finally make a positive step in the right direction toward academic emphasis and GRADUATION of our rosters.”

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For coaches like Bret Bielema, who have been dealing with roster churn and budget gaps, this is a chance to hold on to player momentum. But if you look deeper, this move isn’t born just out of fairness but survival. Multiple sources told Sports Business Journal that Big Ten ADs, alongside commissioner Tony Petitti, are backing this carve-out hard.

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With the ask for a bigger budget, the Big Ten is also exploiting a gray area. They’ve framed the extra spending strictly as “retention,” which enables them to bypass the $20.5 million limit established by the House settlement without technically violating its core framework.

We’re yet to know about the mechanics, whether it’s a percentage bump over the cap or a flat allowance, but the direction is clear. B1G coaches can keep their roster intact without having to jump through financial loopholes, which are everywhere right now.

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Programs are already leaning on “associated entities” like collectives, sponsors, and multimedia partners to bridge the gap between the $20.5M cap and the real cost of building a competitive roster. This proposal is an attempt to bring some of that spending back into the light because right now, the numbers are getting out of hand.

Bielma impressively squeezed out a 9-win season with just a $5 million NIL pool while rivals outspent his program, spending four times its amount. A loophole in retention is certain to level the playing field without requiring Champaign to match Ohio State dollar-for-dollar.

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Under Bret Bielema, Illinois has built considerable momentum, posting back-to-back 9+ win seasons while the athletic department turned a profit, fueled by a 50% jump in football ticket sales, with bowl wins over SEC opponents, and its best five-year stretch since the early 1900s. Football is driving a massive spike from $9.82 million to $15 million in just a single year.

But the head coach admitted it himself last summer that his program was working with a $5 million NIL pool while conference rivals were pushing north of $20 million. While he might have escaped with a strong season, as he said, “That’s just not in the deck of cards that we’re dealt.”

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That explains his strong stance now, as this proposal might be the only way for programs like Illinois to stay competitive without bending the rules. But there’s still a question. Is this actually fixing the system or just reshaping it?

Problems from the House settlement are unending

The House v. NCAA settlement, which went into effect in July 2025, was supposed to bring order. It introduced the $20.5 million cap and allowed schools to pay players directly. What was supposed to stabilize things just pushed spending into new channels. Schools are still paying what it takes to win, and they’re doing it through third-party deals that sit outside the cap.

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The College Sports Commission has even acknowledged that these aren’t organic NIL deals anymore. So now the Big Ten is trying to pull some of that spending back at least when it comes to retaining players. It’s a logical step, but not a simple one. The proposal hasn’t gained full traction across the P4 yet. The SEC, Big 12, and ACC would all need to get on board.

Any adjustment to the cap likely requires input from plaintiff attorneys tied to the settlement. Still, within the Big Ten, there’s growing support from ADs and from coaches like Bret Bielema. At the end of the day, this is really about keeping what you’ve already built.