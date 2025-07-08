Bret Bielema Receives Surprising CFP Verdict as FOX Analyst Reveals Illinois’ Major Advantage

Illinois isn’t usually the first team that pops into our heads when we think of college football playoff contenders. However, that may change. After finishing 10-3 in 2024, the Fighting Illini turned heads with some big wins over programs like Nebraska (31-24) and Michigan (38-16), as well as the Citrus Bowl win over South Carolina (21-17). Head coach Bret Bielema has slowly but surely been building something big for the Illinois fans, and who knows, this fall might be the moment it all clicks…

Bielema took over as Illinois’ head coach in the 2021 season, but didn’t have a dream start, ending the season with just five wins. The situation improved in the 2022 season, where they won eight games, but then again, the performance dipped with another five-win season. However, the last season was Bielema’s best yet, finishing with double-digit wins. And it was clear that the head coach was aiming to build a tough and physically strong team. The approach has already started to bear fruit, but the upcoming season can be more fruitful for them. And FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt recently revealed why.

“They don’t have to play Penn State, Oregon, or Michigan. And they get Ohio State at home. So, of Big 10 schedules, they’ve got they’ve got kind of the Missouriesque Big Ten schedule.” Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast. “I think they’ve hit the lottery in the Big Ten. Their first two big games are at Indiana and then home against USC. Those are back-to-back weeks in September. So, we’re going to know a lot about Illinois early.” That’s the kind of schedule you need when you want to see yourself in the playoff conversation. Dodging three heavyweights of the program and hosting your toughest opponent is a kind of break that changes a season.

But it’s not just about the schedule, of course, the rosters play the most important role. “They won against South Carolina in the bowl game. They show the level that they can get to. And that team that won that day is essentially all back.” Klatt said. “16 starters are back, nine on offense, seven on defense. Luke Altmire is back for his third season. We’ve seen what returning production and returning experience do, particularly at the quarterback position. [Luke] Altmyre being back is huge. The entire offensive line is back in front of them.” The Fighting Illini return 16 starters, including quarterback Luke Altmyer and the entire offensive line. This is the kind of continuity every coach dreams of.

Altmyer brought his A-game in the last season. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, the 195-pounder racked up 2,717 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Fans can expect a similar or even better performance from him in the upcoming fall, which can even help Illinois become the national champions.

Is this finally Illinois’ year?

Klatt echoed the same thing, saying that all their key pieces are in the right places, from the schedule to the roster. “This year’s Indiana is Illinois. A team whose schedule is perfect, their roster is perfect, there is experience in the right places, and there is a guy at the helm, in this case, Bielema, who knows exactly what he’s doing. So, I like Illinois as my number one team to make their very first playoff appearance. They’ve got the roster. They’ve got the schedule. All things aligned for Illinois this year.” For Klatt, the Fighting Illini are the No. 1 team to make it to the playoffs, but we have seen things turn when the real fight begins.

The opportunity is real for Illinois this time, but the crew has to play well. Keeping up from where they left off last season should be their aim. The experience is the same, and the roster is the same, but the execution and approach should also be the same, and who knows, we might see Illinois dancing in December.