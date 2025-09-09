Brett Yormark Does the Unthinkable After Officiating Blunder Cost Big 12 Team Against SEC Rivals

A new controversy is developing in college football. An up-and-down Week 2 is setting up the stage for Week 3. However, the Big 12 is now striking its gavel harshly on a costly mistake. It’s not a good look for the conference when it happens in a heated rivalry game. And that’s why the clean-up is happening.
The conference released a statement revealing that the referee crew from the Kansas–Missouri game will not be allowed to take part in Week 3. This comes after the referees allowed a punt to be recorded on a free kick. The Big 12 holds the officials in violation of the NCAA’s Rule 2, Section 6, Article 16.
Interesting: The Big 12 has removed the crew from the Kansas-Missouri game from its next assignment. pic.twitter.com/7PJdWMLTAJ
— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 9, 2025
“When the Conference’s high standard for officiating is not met, the Big 12 will take action,” Chief Football & Competition Officer Scott Draper added in the statement. The officiating mistake resulted in Kansas losing the famed Border Rivalry to Mizzou 42-31.
