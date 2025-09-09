Brett Yormark Does the Unthinkable After Officiating Blunder Cost Big 12 Team Against SEC Rivals

A new controversy is developing in college football. An up-and-down Week 2 is setting up the stage for Week 3. However, the Big 12 is now striking its gavel harshly on a costly mistake. It’s not a good look for the conference when it happens in a heated rivalry game. And that’s why the clean-up is happening.

The conference released a statement revealing that the referee crew from the Kansas–Missouri game will not be allowed to take part in Week 3. This comes after the referees allowed a punt to be recorded on a free kick. The Big 12 holds the officials in violation of the NCAA’s Rule 2, Section 6, Article 16.

“When the Conference’s high standard for officiating is not met, the Big 12 will take action,” Chief Football & Competition Officer Scott Draper added in the statement. The officiating mistake resulted in Kansas losing the famed Border Rivalry to Mizzou 42-31.