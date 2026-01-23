Brian Hartline Adds WR He Coached at Ohio State to His USF Coaching Staff

Brian Hartline’s move to South Florida marked the end of a long run in Columbus that reshaped WR development. From 2017 onward, Ohio State became the standard at the position, producing elite NFL talent. As the OC and WRs coach, he was at the center of that transformation. Now, as a first-time head coach, Hartline is pulling from that same well rather than starting cold.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Very cool news as Brian Hartline has hired former Buckeye WR KJ Hill as an offensive analyst at USF,” Silver Bulletin reported on X on January 22. “Hill played for Hartline at Ohio State and recorded 201 catches for 2,332 yards and 20 TD’s in his career. One of the most reliable WR’s in Buckeye history now in coaching 💪”

He is Ohio State’s second all-time leading receiver, behind Michael Jenkins, with 201 career catches from 2015 to 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT



KJ Hill’s Ohio State career followed a steady arc. After redshirting in 2015, he averaged 14.6 yards per catch in 2016 despite missing time with an ankle injury. In 2017, he led the Buckeyes with 56 receptions and posted a career-high 12 catches against Penn State, a performance that still sits among the most productive single-game outings in program history.

By 2018, KJ Hill earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors with a 70-catch season and set a personal high with 187 yards against Minnesota. That reliability is why his decision to return for his senior season in 2019 resonated inside the program. Rather than declare early, he chose continuity, citing mentorship from Cris Carter and a desire to finish alongside his teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

KJ Hill later became a seventh-round NFL Draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, logged professional snaps, and extended his career into the CFL before pivoting toward coaching. That path mirrors Brian Hartline’s belief in development over shortcuts. And that Ohio State-rooted hire is only one piece of a much larger staff build taking shape in Tampa.

With USF committing more than $6 million toward football support staff resources, Brian Hartline is operating with the infrastructure to move aggressively. The former Buckeye assistant has wasted little time filling out key roles with experience rather than projection. On offense, he added former Virginia Tech RBs coach Elijah Brooks, who coached Bhayshul Tuten before his move to the NFL. That hire reflects the Bulls’ emphasis on production pipelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Brian Hartline’s staff blueprint comes into focus

Defensively, Brian Hartline is leaning on continuity and familiarity. According to FootballScoop, USF is adding Eric Ponio, most recently at South Alabama, where he handled special teams duties under Major Applewhite. He is expected to assist with inside linebackers for DC Josh Aldridge, marking a reunion between two coaches who previously worked together at Liberty.

Aldridge, hired away from East Carolina, brings credibility of his own. His Pirates defenses consistently ranked near the top of the American Athletic Conference across multiple statistical categories. His arrival signaled that Brian Hartline was serious about balance rather than branding. Eric Ponio’s addition reinforces that idea. These are hires rooted in system fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Ohio State fans, KJ Hill’s presence on Brian Hartline’s first staff shows that the coach values the culture he helped build in Columbus. And he is willing to invest in former players who embodied it. USF will open the 2026 season on September 5 against FIU. By then, his staff will be complete.