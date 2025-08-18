Brian Hartline Confirms Uncertainty Over OSU Role as He Sends Clear Message to Ryan Day

Brian Hartline is one strong link in Ryan Day’s scheme of things. After Chip Kelly left for the Las Vegas Raiders, he was promoted to the offensive coordinator. A move that only solidified his importance at Columbus. His play-calling has already borne fruit, steering them to the national championship last season. But what’s a play-caller’s ‘it-moment ‘? The innate ability to dial the right call at the right time. With barely 15 days to go until the highly anticipated clash of this season, Brian Hartline confirms his uncertainty for the next season. So, what’s the scoop?

Plucked straight from the NFL’s vault, he had a full-circle moment at Ohio State. Played wide receiver for the Buckeyes from 2006 to 2008, he leaped to the pro league, playing six seasons for the Miami Dolphins and one for the Cleveland Browns. But 2018 saw a shift, and he returned to his alma mater as an offensive quality control assistant. But he was quick to rise in his status. A year later, he became the wide receivers’ coach, and in 2023, he became the OC, making play calls on the sidelines. But OSU reporter Stefan Krajisnik has reported that Hartline’s role for the upcoming season hangs in the balance.

Ohio State OC Brian Hartline says there hasn’t been a decision made yet regarding where he’ll be during games (on the field vs. in the press box),” Buckeyes reporter Stefan Krajisnik stated. “Asked about spending his entire career on the sideline: “I’ll make anything work. I’m not concerned about that.” Look at that raw confidence and that self-conviction; no wonder Ryan Day is so confident going against Texas on August 30.

“I’ll make anything work,” Hartline says. Honestly, it makes sense. The Ohio State is known as the NFL pipeline. Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Chris Olave, to name a few, Brian Hartline saw to their development. So accomplished that he received an offer straight from the pro league. Once, the Philadelphia Eagles had offered Hartline the position of their pass-game coordinator when he held the position of the WR coach, but he passed on the opportunity.

“I think if Hartline were to leave, it’d be for the NFL, and it might be a little harder for NFL teams to lure him now that he’s a play-caller at Ohio State. He’s in a very stable situation, has a reputation as one of college football’s top assistants…I do know he loves pro football, but also is aware of the volatility of jobs at that level.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said of Hartlin.

Brian Hartline’s future seems uncertain at present, but what about the starting quarterback? Wasn’t that position under wraps as well?

Brian Hartline, Ryan Day announce the QB1

Buckeyes vs Longhorns; one of the most anticipated games of this season has kept every Buckeye fan holding their breath. Steve Sarkisian is bringing forth his prized quarterback, Arch Manning, but until today, Ryan Day’s QB1 was under wraps. But no more. After eight months of grueling anticipation, Julian Sayin has been announced as the starting quarterback. Although it was hardly a surprise, given that Julian had been touted as the QB1 for a while now. But Lincoln Kienholz’s gained momentum since the spring drills got the hopes high. Yeah, it was a close competition for sure, but Sayin’s consistency was the game-changer for coach Day.

“You see, there was a lot of growth made; Julian had gotten stronger and bigger. He’s learned the offense and is playing faster,” the head coach said. Day conducted the second scrimmage over the weekend, which saw the potential of both quarterbacks. Neither of them has much experience, so they made sure to get as many reps as possible to gauge their potential. But, as it seems Lincoln couldn’t make that cut.

But that doesn’t mean Lincoln would be on the sidelines. Day & Co. agreed that they are going to need both of their quarterbacks. “He knows in his heart he’s going to play this year,” Day said. “He’s a competitor, I’m sure he wants to play in the first game, but I wouldn’t say he’s discouraged. … The team knows that we’re going to need him, and he knows.” Now, the next stop? Ohio Stadium is squaring off against Texas. The CFB fandom is already buzzing with excitement, for it is two powerhouses that will clash against each other. Let’s see what August 30 brings for Ryan Day and Julian Sayin’s future.