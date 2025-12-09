Brian Hartline Sends Urgent 3-word Message to USF Football After Suffering Heartbreak With OSU

Anyone expecting former Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to ease quietly into his first head-coaching job got a different picture on day one. After helping Ohio State win a national title, he came to USF with the urgency of someone who plans to raise the bar immediately.

“I hate losing,” said Hartline on his Monday appearance as head coach, “and so we will do everything tirelessly to make sure that’s not the case. We’re gonna win here at South Florida. It’s a fact. We’re gonna win here.”

USF’s new CEO of Athletics, Rob Higgins, in his first significant hire since taking over the department, went straight for Hartline, describing him as the exact profile needed to steer the Bulls into what he called one of the most pivotal stretches in program history. To Higgins, the attraction wasn’t complicated: Hartline’s competitive edge, recruiting firepower, and record of developing high-end talent made him the obvious choice to replace Alex Golesh, who left for Auburn.

But for Hartline, the pull went beyond football. At 39, he’s stepping into his first head-coaching role in a part of the country he already knows well. His NFL years in Miami and years recruiting across Central and South Florida created roots that made USF feel more like an extension than a leap. Still, he’s arriving at a moment of flux. Coaching changes trigger roster movement, and one of the biggest questions surrounds quarterback Byrum Brown, the breakout star whose next move has been heavily speculated.

Still, the new head coach is already making his vision clear for USF players. Hartline said he’s ready to dive into that relationship quickly.

“I think very highly of him and his parents,” he said. “His mentality is what stands out the most. That’s a huge part of any athlete’s success.”

Before any of that stabilizes, though, Hartline remains tied to Ohio State for the postseason stretch. He coached the Buckeyes in last weekend’s 13–10 Big Ten title game and will continue preparing the offense for their Dec. 31 Cotton Bowl matchup and the Jan. 19 CFP championship date in Miami Gardens.

Don’t forget that he’s no rookie in football. As a seven-season NFL vet, Hartline racked up nearly 5,000 receiving yards. After retiring in 2016, he returned to his alma mater, Ohio State, to coach. Since 2017, he has been a key figure on the Buckeyes’ coaching staff, known for his success in developing elite WRs such as Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., and more. Besides, he has coached five first-round NFL picks since 2022.

More importantly, Ohio State’s 2024 national title was led by Hartline as offensive play-caller. On top of that, his mastery of Florida recruiting is highlighted by stars like Jeremiah Smith. Now, with elite recruiting skills and a pedigree that commands respect, the Bulls’ future looks bright under him.

Brian Hartline’s decision to move doesn’t hinge on OSU’s loss

Ohio State’s loss to IU in the conference title game came because the Buckeyes kept stalling in the red zone, wasting crucial chances deep in Hoosier territory. While the O-line struggled all night, giving up five sacks, with under three minutes left and a chance to tie, the heartbreak hit hard as a 27-yard field goal sailed wide. Being an offensive coordinator, a loss like that definitely hit Hartline hard, as he’s not someone who takes losing lightly.

But here, Hartline offered his honest take on his move from OSU.

“I am honored and humbled for this world-class opportunity,” he said, admitting USF had been on his radar for years. He also called Florida his “second home,” a place that always pulled at him even while Ohio shaped most of his life.

“When assessing opportunities, USF was always toward the top of the list,” he added.

Still, leaving wasn’t easy for Hartline, after six NFL seasons in Miami and decades of Ohio roots.

“I didn’t take the decision lightly, but I was also very excited,” admitted Hartline.

With three young kids and family anchored in Columbus, the move had to be perfect. However, he’ll finish out Ohio State’s CFP run before stepping fully into his first head-coaching chapter.