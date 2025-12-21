Brian Hartline Tries to Poach Jeremiah Smith’s Family Member From Ohio State in Latest USF Move

Everyone has seen what the Ohio State WR can do. A receiver becoming both a Biletnikoff finalist and a Heisman finalist is not routine business. Jeremiah Smith is widely viewed as the best wide receiver in college football. And USF head coach Brian Hartline who has had the closest view of that rise now finds himself at the center of an uncomfortable recruiting subplot.

Jeremiah Smith is not expected to follow Brian Hartline to South Florida. So he looked elsewhere, specifically at the Smith family.

“Extremely blessed to receive an offer from University of South Florida.#AGTG,” class of 2027 safety Angelo Smith wrote on his X account on December 20, posting a photo of the school mascot Rocky the Bull.

Angelo Smith is a 3-star safety from the Miami area and the younger brother of Jeremiah Smith.

Angelo Smith has been committed to Ohio State since September 21 after receiving an offer from the Buckeyes on June 17. When the commitment became public, Jeremiah Smith did not hide his pride.

“Very proud of him, can’t really speak too much on that yet, but I’m very proud of him being a Buckeye,” he said.

That reaction mattered then, and it matters now. Angelo is a 5’10, 165-pound junior at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Florida, the same program Jeremiah attended. Beyond Ohio State, he has held offers from Miami, Oklahoma State, Georgia State, and Toledo. He is ranked as the No. 56 safety and the No. 586 overall player nationally in the 2027 class by the 247Sports Composite.

For the Smith brothers, they might never get the chance to play together at the highest level of college football. Angelo is set to arrive in Columbus in 2027, just as Jeremiah is expected to depart for the NFL. That reality makes Brian Hartline’s move feel both logical and awkward at the same time.

Brian Hartline still has a playoff to coach at Ohio State. He is recruiting South Florida for a South Florida roster while remaining part of a Buckeyes staff preparing for a national title run. The position difference adds another wrinkle. Angelo is a safety, not a wide receiver, which removes the obvious positional pipeline angle that defined his OSU tenure.

The 39-year-old has been the heartbeat of Ohio State’s offense since joining the staff in 2017. Under his watch, the Buckeyes have produced five first-round WRs over the last three NFL drafts. Jeremiah Smith is widely viewed as the next in that line. Their relationship has been public and consistent. In October, be told Sports Illustrated that Brain Hartline is a “special, special coach in my eyes,” crediting him for daily development and NFL-level preparation. After news of Hartline’s departure surfaced, he posted a simple message on X saying “Love Coach.”

That relationship could matter if South Florida seriously pushes for Angelo Smith. For now, Ohio State and Brian Hartline are focused on what is directly ahead, but this offer adds a layer of intrigue that will not go unnoticed.

Jeremiah Smith’s stardom only raises the stakes

In 2024, as a true freshman, Jeremiah Smith recorded 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Receiver of the Year, a freshman All-American, and a second-team All-American. Ohio State went on to win the CFP National Championship, with him as a central figure. This season has followed the same script.

Jeremiah Smith has posted 80 receptions for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning Big Ten Receiver of the Year honors again and unanimous All-America status. On Thursday, Ohio State announced his selection to the FWAA first-team All-America team, completing the five required selections for unanimity. He was joined by teammates Kayden McDonald, Caleb Downs, and Arvell Reese, with OSU now holding a nation-best 42 unanimous All-Americans all time.

The difference is eligibility. Jeremiah Smith is not draft eligible until 2027, even though his production already mirrors first-round standards. Ohio State will rely on him again when it faces Miami in the Cotton Bowl CFP quarterfinal on December 31. Meanwhile, Brian Hartline’s first recruiting ripple at USF has already landed. Whether it grows into something larger remains to be seen.