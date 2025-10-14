Worried Over Losing Key Staff to PSU, Ryan Day Warns About Job Security & Expectations

James Franklin’s firing sent ripples through the College Football coaching fraternity. The decision came after a shocking 3-3 start, including back-to-back losses to unranked UCLA and Northwestern. Athletic director Pat Kraft emphasized that the move was based on the program’s long-term direction. Keeping that in mind, PSU’s desperation is very much visible as they circled Ryan Day’s backyard. A Penn State private jet landed near OSU, sparking wild speculation. The reason? Ohio State’s offensive mastermind Brian Hartline, who’s suddenly become the hottest “under-the-radar” candidate for the Nittany Lions.

Hartline has been quietly climbing the coaching ranks as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator. He quickly earned a reputation as a top-tier play-caller and recruiter. Now we all know that recruiting is something the Penn State administration desperately wants after Franklin’s exit. But this move is making Ryan Day really anxious as Hartline is one of OSU’s prized assets. “There’s a lot that comes at you, whether you’re a player or a coach,” Day said during a recent press conference. “And our ability to focus and concentrate on what’s important is what’s critical, and that’s what we gotta do.”

Day didn’t shy away for one second while talking about the firing of Franklin. “He [James Franklin] did a lot of great things, and we had a lot of great games against each other,” he said. “But he’s gonna land on his feet. He’s a really good coach.” Now, Ryan Day’s concern about Brian Hartline leaving is no surprise. The offense has averaged about 36.8 points per game, ranking 23rd nationally in scoring, and picks up 421.5 yards per game. Hartline’s play-calling shines in third-down conversions with 77.9%. This highlights the efficiency of the Buckeyes’ O-line to deliver clutch performances during crucial downs.

For example, in the season opener game against the Longhorns, redshirt freshman Julian Sayin connected with Carnell Tate on a 40-yard touchdown with 13:08 left, putting the Buckeyes up 14-0. It was Sayin’s first career start as he became the first QB ever to take down the AP No. 1 team right out of the gate. Sayin has been a focal point this season with Hartline opening up the playbook gradually to maximize his talent. Now Hartline’s role as the Buckeyes’ offensive guru didn’t really happen overnight. He spent six years as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach, where he developed some of the best receivers in the Big Ten who went out to shine in the NFL.

Names like Marvin Harrison Jr., the 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner who shattered records at Ohio State, and first-round NFL picks Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, and Emeka Egbuka all came under his tutelage. That kind of resume is sure to attract any program looking for a head coach. But this year Hartline is cranking it up a notch. The Buckeyes rank seventh nationally in yards per game, eighth in passing yards, and sixth in points per game. Ryan Day and Buckeye nation are probably hoping PSU goes with another candidate and Hartline can continue creating magic at The Shoe.

2025 coaching exodus

Ryan Day wasn’t really joking when he cleared his stance on the brutal unemployment of CFB head coaches this season. “This is what you signed up for,” Day commented on the job security of college football coaches after Franklin’s exit. “We’re in this environment because we chose to be, and it’s ultra competitive.” By the end of week 7, 6 head coaches have already been shown the door.

Franklin is just the latest casualty in a long list of fired coaches. Not far behind, Oklahoma State parted ways with longtime coach Mike Gundy after a disappointing start to the season. The Cowboys’ struggles, coupled with a $15 million buyout, marked this as a significant shakeup in the Big 12.

Arkansas also fired Sam Pittman, who was owed just under $10 million. UCLA cut ties with DeShaun Foster following a 0-3 start after week 3. Similarly, Virginia Tech dismissed Brent Pry, with their buyout reaching $6 million. Lastly, Oregon State’s Trent Bray became a casualty of a brutal 0-7 start, showing how even smaller programs have little patience now.