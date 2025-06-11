Brian Kelly Admits Doing Unthinkable for Clemson Challenge, Sends Stern Message to LSU as Hot Seat Debate Grows

There’s no more whispering in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly is making it crystal clear. This year’s Clemson clash isn’t just another opener. It’s the game. Sure, LSU may be 3-1 against Dabo Swinney‘s ACC Champs. But in his tenure as the Tigers’ HC since 2022, he’s gone 0-3 in season openers with a program that’s dropped five straight Week 1 games. So, he’s taking no more chances. He’s doing the unthinkable for what’s scheduled on August 30 at Memorial Stadium.

Brian Kelly has one obsession heading into the 2025 season. Joining Rece Davis and Pete Thamel in a new episode on ESPN College Football on June 10, he gave fans the vibe that’s brewing at LSU. “I’m not going to make any other statements other than the fact we need to win the opener because we’re 0 and 3,” he said. “We’ve circled the game, and I’ve never done that before in openers, you know it’s all over our weight room it’s all over our workouts. We’re wearing shirts. We’re doing the kumbaya of we’re playing Clemson, and we need to beat Clemson.” Now, this is no longer just about beating Clemson. It’s about credibility, legacy, and maybe even job security.

Under Brian Kelly, LSU has managed back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2022 and 2023, notching 17 SEC victories, third only to Georgia and Alabama. But last year, they fell out of the playoff picture and ended the season with a 9-4 record. And with the HC’s seat getting hotter, his future could rest on the Clemson opener, which analyst Greg McElroy called the “second-best non-conference game of the 2025 schedule.” And for good reason.

Under Swinney’s command, Clemson finished 10-4 last season, including a conference title, and returns their QB in Cade Klubnik. But LSU’s prepared, as Brian Kelly puts it. “Clemson will be a great challenge, but one that I think more than anything else,” he said.

And Kelly believes in his roster. “We have a football team that can go on the road, and that’s what you have to do. You have to have a defense that travels, and we finally have got the roster in a position where I believe these are the kind of games that you want to go and play, and you need to win them.”

LSU returns 14 starters from their Texas Bowl win over Baylor, including All-SEC LB Whit Weeks and star QB Garrett Nussmeier, who’s already drawing All-America buzz. Add in the nation’s No. 1 transfer class and a third straight Top 10 high school haul, and the roster looks Playoff-ready on paper. But that hype doesn’t get you out of Baton Rouge’s hot seat.

Brian Kelly faces high pressure heading into 2025

Brian Kelly’s 29 wins in three years are more than respectable. But it hasn’t bought him patience. Former LSU head coaches Paul Dietzel, Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron each won a national title. But the current HC still got zero Playoff appearances. And people are taking notice.

“You are the last coach out of four coaches to be the only one who has not been to the playoffs, or brought us home a National Championship. So, it’s due time here, when you cash in and put your own money, you are truly invested,” Gerald V. Dixon fired.

Even FOX’s Joel Klatt jumped in, saying, “Expectations are sky high at LSU. Every coach this century has won a national championship at LSU. It’s why Brian Kelly went to LSU. Kelly needs a great start to the season, and that’s exactly where the pressure point is.” It’s not just about starting fast. It’s about starting right. LSU’s last season-opening win came in 2019 during the Joe Burrow season. That year ended in confetti. The stakes are no secret.

Statistically, LSU’s defense last year was sad. 92nd in sacks per dropback and 113th in turnover rate. But Brian Kelly’s bet is that this revamped, veteran-heavy unit can travel to Death Valley East and give Clemson a critical blow despite doubts. If they do, it could be the ignition spark for a Playoff push. If they don’t? Well, the questions won’t just be about Week 1 anymore.