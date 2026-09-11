Brian Kelly Admits Week 1 College Football Caused Family Tension After Cashing $54M From LSU Firing: “I Had a Hard Time”

Brian Kelly didn’t need anybody to explain why Saturday night felt wrong. He was watching LSU open the Lane Kiffin era by flattening Clemson 51-10 from his couch instead of standing on the sideline. And after 35 years as a head coach, that adjustment clearly hasn’t come easily.

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“I’ll be honest, I had a hard time watching it, but I don’t think it was just LSU,” Brian Kelly said on College Sports on SiriusXM. “It was just the first weekend, truly, of college football, and it was hard. You’ve been doing it for 35 years and not to be part of that process.”

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Apparently, his wife, Francisca ‘Paqui’ Kelly, noticed before anyone else did.

“My wife, she wanted to kill me,” he added. “She was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And what was wrong was that I wasn’t on the sideline. And I had to deal with it and get through it.”

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That pretty much tells the story. Brian Kelly was fired by LSU on Oct. 26, 2025, and the breakup was anything but cheap. After a dispute over the terms of his buyout, he pursued the full amount and ultimately secured the $54 million owed under his contract after the school agreed the dismissal was without cause.

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Kelly was brought to Baton Rouge in 2021 on a massive ten-year, $100 million deal to do one thing: bring home a national championship. In a program where Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron each delivered national titles, expectations were sky-high.

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Despite going 34-14 overall and nurturing a Heisman winner in Jayden Daniels, Kelly missed the expanded 12-team playoff, lost key SEC matchups, and struggled to win over a fan base that expected titles, not just decent seasons. When the Tigers stumbled to a 5-3 start in 2025, the LSU administration decided $54 million was a price worth paying to start over.

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Eleven months later, he was sitting at home watching the program move forward without him. And LSU gave him plenty to watch. Lane Kiffin’s debut was a demolition job. The Tigers finished with 644 yards of offense compared with Clemson’s 145 and held Dabo Swinney’s program to just one conversion on 13 third-down attempts. The final scoreboard read 51-10, but the gap between the teams felt even wider. Brian Kelly couldn’t deny what he was seeing.

That explosive start was exactly what LSU paid for when they poached Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss following his College Football Playoff run. Kiffin brought in over 60 new players and key staff members, including transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt and high-profile offensive additions, completely reshaping the roster overnight.

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The 51-10 beatdown of Clemson was a statement that Kiffin’s high-powered offense had arrived, turning up the heat on the rest of the SEC and leaving Kelly to watch his old team flourish under a fresh, aggressive vision.

“There’s no mistaking, LSU looked great,” he said. “And certainly LSU was on fire. And that showed in the game. So props to LSU. They played great. But… it’s one game. Let’s see what this looks like throughout the entire year. Can they keep the same energy? But they look really good.”

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That is probably the analyst in Brian Kelly talking now. He has moved into broadcasting with CBS Sports after spending more than three decades running college programs. He made his Week 0 debut alongside Rich Waltz and Adam Breneman, and even then, the coaching habits were impossible to hide.

When a stadium clock malfunctioned during North Dakota State’s game against Jacksonville State, Brian Kelly immediately imagined the Monday morning meeting he would have demanded as a coach. But there is a big difference between criticizing a mistake from a broadcast booth and being responsible for fixing it.

Brian Kelly knows that better than most. When he took over at LSU in 2021, there was really only one goal. And that’s to win a national title. Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron had already done it in Baton Rouge, so he knew the deal. He just couldn’t finish it. Now Lane Kiffin inherits that same pressure.

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“At the end of the day, you got to win a national championship, and Lane will be held to that same standard,” he said.

Brian Kelly got his $54 million buyout, so the firing didn’t exactly wreck his wallet. But what still stings is watching LSU roll on without him.