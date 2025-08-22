Brian Kelly Becomes College Football’s Laughing Stock As $18M LSU Announcement Backfires Drastically

When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in December 2021 to take the LSU head coaching job, it was one of the splashiest hires in college football history. The Tigers gave him the keys to rebuild an SEC powerhouse that had slipped after its 2019 national championship run. Almost immediately, Kelly inherited a roster gutted by transfers, early NFL departures, and depth issues across the board. The college football landscape had also changed dramatically. The new NIL era and the transfer portal gave coaches unprecedented flexibility and the responsibility for shaping teams.

Over the past two seasons, he’s leaned heavily into the portal while also locking down in-state talent. And turning LSU into one of the nation’s most active roster managers. And by 2023, Kelly had delivered a 10‑win campaign and an SEC West title, reminding Tiger fans that LSU was reloading. But the cost of contending, financially and competitively, kept climbing. And that brings us to this year’s bombshell. This year, Brian Kelly didn’t rebuild the roster with talent and tactics; he supercharged it with cash.

Recently on his radio show, Kelly revealed that LSU is spending a staggering $18 million on its 2025 roster alone. The new NIL era and a groundbreaking House settlement prompted a major seismic shift that allows schools to share up to $20.5 million with athletes during the academic year. Why such a hefty outlay? It’s all about adapting to a radically changed recruiting landscape where money talks louder than ever. The wake-up call came when five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment to Michigan, a sharp reminder that prestige and tradition no longer guarantee top recruits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Front Office Sports (@frontofficesports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But this year’s wallet spending is too much. LSU spent $5.5 million on the roster last season and $11 million over the previous three years combined. And with the ‘House Settlement’ rule, LSU allocated roughly $13.5 million of this to football. They split the funds between the 2025 and 2026 teams. But the remaining millions beyond this come from fundraising and donor contributions, especially through the Bayou Traditions collective. Kelly himself has been personally involved in this fundraising effort. He pledged to match $1 million raised by donors. And the campaign raised $3.23 million. The majority of the money is $1.23 million from fans and $1 million from an unnamed booster. That went to Bayou Traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These big donations help LSU front-load contracts to players, allowing the Tigers to be competitive financially early on, even before the full revenue-sharing kicks in. Kelly sees it as necessary to attract and hold top talent, including star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and key transfers. But Kelly doesn’t stop there. He compares his spending with that of the pros. “Look, the NFL is $280 million a year in salary cap. We’re going to be just about $18 million,” Kelly said. “There’s a big difference between $280 million and $18 million. So, if you can’t see the difference between the two, then you’re not really understanding that what you want to develop your son to be is the best version of himself so he can get the big money in three years.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

That’s a good pitch, but will it give results this season? This was part of Kelly’s message to parents and players choosing programs. Behind the scenes, Kelly and General Manager Austin Thomas even met with NFL teams like the Seattle Seahawks to understand how to best allocate roster funds positionally and evaluate players quickly. In short, LSU’s previous big spends paved the way, but 2025 is the new benchmark. But are the fans agreeing to it?

Money talks, but will wins follow? Fans weigh in on LSU’s $18M splash

Fans’ comments about Brian Kelly’s $18 million spending on LSU’s 2025 roster reflect real skepticism and hope tied to this massive investment. One fan writes, “Games gone innit.” And the other one with the same feeling says, “Ruining the game.” This expresses frustration over NIL-driven spending dominating college football. But in some ways, this concern is valid. LSU is now operating its roster like a professional team in how much it spends on NIL deals, revenue sharing, and transfers. This blurs the lines between college passion and pay-to-play. And thus, some fans see it as ‘ruining’ the traditional spirit of amateur college football.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, regarding the expectations and doubts expressed by two fans with similar thoughts. One of them said, “incoming 8-4 season,” and the other, “8-4/9-3 once again.” These are grounded in LSU’s recent track record. From 2022 to 2024, Kelly’s teams hovered around the 8-4 to 9-3 mark. It’s solid but not elite in a brutally competitive SEC. Despite the roster revamp and hefty financial investment, some analysts caution that LSU’s defense, especially under coordinator Blake Baker, has been inconsistent. And they are allowing big plays and points in critical games.

Lastly, a fan didn’t even hesitate to say, “Clemson tigers are going to beat them in the season opener football game hands down.” Clemson’s defense is a key reason many think they’ll have the upper hand. That may be it for Kelly if you know the head coach’s recent record in Week 1 games. Remember last season? The USC game? A repeat, and it’s hot-seat season.