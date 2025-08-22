brand-logo
Brian Kelly Breaks Silence on Greg Sankey’s Latest SEC Announcement With Surprising $18M Revelation

ByKhosalu Puro

Aug 21, 2025 | 10:20 PM EDT

If there’s anyone elated about Greg Sankey and the SEC’s latest scheduling move, it’s Brian Kelly. In an X thread by Jack Schemmel on August 21, the HC didn’t wait to tiptoe around his feelings while discussing the nine-SEC schedule. “I like it. I was in favour of it from day one,” he said, remaining true to what he stood by during his initial years in Baton Rouge. “I told Scott that’s why I want to be at LSU. I want to play the best.” 

Brian Kelly talked strategy. Ten games against top competition, he argued, means a team is battle-tested for the postseason. “Others look at it as, well, you’re just knocking each other off,’” he said. “I don’t see it that way. I see it as you’re going to prepare yourself playing the very best week in and week out.” And with a hot seat this season, he’s looking at strength of schedule, quality wins, and even quality losses as metrics that matter in a playoff-hungry world. “Give them what they want to see. So let’s give them a schedule that they can be excited about,” he added. 

After a rollercoaster 2024, Brian Kelly went full throttle on roster reinvention. On his first radio show of the year, he dropped the figure everyone’s been whispering about. $18 million that covers 18 transfers in LSU’s No. 2-ranked portal class and a Top-10 high school recruiting haul. Pete Nakos at On3 pegged it, and the HC confirmed the Tigers are no longer timid in chasing talent.

(This is a developing story…)

