Brian Kelly Clears Stance on Firing Spree & Calls 3 HC Role Openings “Very Attractive”

College football has become a ruthless business where millions buy expectations, not job security. One embarrassing loss can put a head coach on the chopping block, and wealthy boosters are running out of patience. Brian Kelly learned that the hard way when LSU fired him in October 2025. Now, the same unforgiving system could be waiting for him again.

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Speaking with Danny Kanell and Roy Philpott on SiriusXM College Sports Radio, the former LSU and Notre Dame coach offered a blunt assessment of how wealthy boosters are reshaping college football and demanding greater accountability from coaches.

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“Buckle up, this is the way it’s going to be,” he warned. “When teams decided that they were going to invest deeply into their programs, look at the comments from Cody Campbell. Listen, they’re our owners now in college football in that respect. And so accountability, all those things are real because the players and the coaches are being compensated greatly.”

Kelly was referring to Texas Tech billionaire booster Cody Campbell, who publicly criticized the Red Raiders after their 37-24 loss to Cincinnati despite entering as double-digit favorites. Campbell didn’t mince words: “There’s no excuse or reason to lose a game like this. We have to be better.”

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The reaction illustrates Kelly’s point. Boosters investing millions are no longer willing to watch quietly when their programs underperform. And as financial commitments grow, so does the pressure to win.

“If you look at NFL scores, nothing really surprises you in NFL,” Kelly added. “You might go, ‘wow, I’m surprised they won.’ But that’s where we’re going to in college football. So it is chaos because that’s not what we’re used to seeing. But get ready. Buckle up, as I said, because this is the way it’s going to be.”

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Since his dismissal from LSU, Kelly has spent time working with CBS Sports and visiting college programs rather than running a team. Yet he hasn’t ruled out returning to the sidelines, even as the profession becomes increasingly unforgiving.

With Maryland, NC State, and Baylor searching for new head coaches, Kelly discussed the appeal of each opening. “And that’s what makes all three of these jobs attractive, in my opinion,” he said.

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Maryland’s biggest advantage is its location in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia recruiting corridor, commonly known as the DMV. Kelly also praised the school’s facility improvements and the Big Ten’s national appeal.

“The Big Ten obviously has proved itself to have that kind of appeal,” he said.

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NC State, meanwhile, benefits from a productive recruiting territory and a potentially more accessible path to an ACC championship, particularly with Clemson no longer dominating the conference.

“You know, other than Miami, with Clemson not being where they were before, it’s a shot, right? You know, I can win this thing at the ACC level,” Kelly said, describing the opportunity as “very attractive.”

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Baylor’s appeal lies in its Texas location and institutional commitment to football. Kelly believes the program has access to the talent needed to compete, even without the traditional prestige of a national powerhouse.

“You may say these are not the blue chips, but they have the ability to be part of the playoffs each and every year, and they have the ability to contend within their league,” he added.

Kelly sees potential in all three jobs, but his warning carries an uncomfortable irony. He has already experienced the consequences of unmet expectations at LSU. And if he returns to coaching, the financial pressure he described won’t be going anywhere.