Brian Kelly Comes Clean on Potential Retirement After $54M LSU Buyout

For a coach with over 200 wins and a fresh $54 million buyout, Brian Kelly’s next move isn’t about finding just any job. It’s about finding the *right* one. In his first candid interview since his high-profile firing at Baton Rouge, the veteran coach laid out his non-negotiable terms

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t know that I’ve made the decision that I want to get back in, as all the things we’ve talked about, I’d want to see some changes. But I think while you wait, you need to work,” said Kelly during Friday’s appearance on Sirius XM’s Dusty and Danny in the Morning. “And so, I need to stay in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

My first order of business is this next two or three weeks; I’m gonna be visiting some places to see spring ball, get a chance to see some things relative to the football side, the operational side, some of the things we talked about today with NIL, transfer, and calendar, and get a temperature in the spring for some things. I want to do that in the fall, too.”

The former LSU head coach is in uncharted territory now. Kelly, whose coaching journey started at Grand Valley State as a graduate assistant in 1987, got his first head coaching opportunity at the same program in 1991. In his 34-year head-coaching career, Kelly saw only promotions to better opportunities. Grand Valley State led to Central Michigan, which became a pathway to Cincinnati, and then, he landed at South Bend. LSU is the first job where he was fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a 49–25 loss to Texas A&M that dropped the Tigers to 5–3, the Tigers terminated Kelly “without cause,” and his tenure ended with a 34–14 overall record. However, any team considering Kelly will also be looking at his track record in South Bend, where he became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, proving he can build a consistent contender by leading the Irish to a BCS National Championship game and two CFP appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he left the Fighting Irish because he believed he had a better chance of winning a national title with LSU. That may not happen, but still, with this kind of experience, he could get opportunities at college football powerhouses. His desire to get back in the game is clear, and he outlined his immediate plans to stay sharp

“I want to get out and—look, I’ve got four former assistant coaches that are head football coaches in the NFL. I’ve got four Power Four assistant coaches that we’re close to. I want to get around and see their program, see how they’re doing, get a sense of where I can grow and I can be better,” said Kelly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And so, that’s really my focus right now. And then, if the right situation comes about and I’m ready, I’m certainly going to entertain that,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Kelly’s departure from Baton Rouge came at a hefty price

Brian Kelly’s LSU exit turned into a financial victory following all the drama. After filing a lawsuit accusing LSU of trying to sidestep the terms of his contract, the former head coach is now set to receive the remaining $54 million owed under his buyout.

According to the lawsuit, the school initially suggested it had not formally terminated him. Moreover, it was exploring a “for cause” dismissal that could have allowed LSU to avoid paying the massive buyout. However, the situation shifted when the program delivered an official letter confirming Kelly had been terminated without cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the letter also noted that Kelly must make “good-faith, reasonable and sustained efforts” to pursue another football job while he continues to receive payments. While the legal dust settles, Kelly walks away with his buyout secured.

With a clear plan to re-engage with the sport, Brian Kelly is positioning himself not for retirement, but for one more run at a national title.