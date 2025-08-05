Brian Kelly Confirms One Key Role But Remains Undecided on Another Offensive Starter

Brian Kelly didn’t come to LSU to play it safe. He came in with a hope to win titles. But a tough reality is that heading into his fourth year, the atmosphere in Baton Rouge is thick with tension. The Tigers haven’t reached the playoffs in his tenure, and Kelly’s 0-3 record in season openers has fans on edge. Despite the pressure, he’s not backing down. Fall camp has become his proving ground, and he’s quickly naming starters who’ve earned their spots. A key early victory? Securing the offensive leader while other players continue to impress. Kelly’s position might be precarious, but he’s coaching with the determination of someone who knows he’s not out for the count yet.

Day 5 of fall camp is in the books for LSU, and things are getting physical in Baton Rouge. Garrett Nussmeier is throwing. Harold Perkins is making plays all over the field, and Brian Kelly seems energized by the team. But what’s really grabbing attention? The transfers. LSU’s portal additions are competing for starting roles. Kelly even singled out three newcomers who’ve impressed early.

Let’s begin with Braelin Moore, who’s quietly secured the center position. The Virginia Tech transfer has taken all the first-team snaps these past five days and looks solid in the middle of LSU’s offensive line. But the battle isn’t over yet, as DJ Chester, Paul Mubenga, Coen Echols, and Josh Thompson are still in this tough competition fighting for the starting guard positions. For now Moore’s making the noise with ACC nods. He’s aiming to show he can do the same against SEC defenses week in and week out.

Braelin Moore’s tape speaks for itself, and it’s easy to see why Brian Kelly locked him in as LSU’s starting center. The Virginia Tech transfer played 24 games over the past two seasons, including 12 at left guard in 2023 and 12 at center in 2024. The former Virginia Tech star brings valuable experience to Baton Rouge. He didn’t just compete in the ACC, he was a key player on the Hokies’ line, often alongside his brother Kaden. Now at LSU, Moore has already been practicing with the first team during fall camp and seems ready to make an early impact.

And there’s a reason why Brian Kelly is so cautious about whom he’s putting into the offensive line. LSU’s offensive line is undergoing a complete rebuild, and betting on newbies doesn’t make much sense. While the team had four players drafted and excelled in pass protection last year, they struggled mightily in the run game, finishing last in the SEC. With Will Campbell and other key players gone, Brian Kelly is relying on a completely new unit that hasn’t played together. Time is running out.

Let’s not forget Clemson’s defensive line is strong and eager. And if LSU’s revamped offensive line doesn’t come together quickly, they risk starting the season 0-1 for the sixth consecutive time. So for now Brian Kelly is just trying to avoid last year’s mistakes. “We have to evaluate them as a group of five and then individually who makes up that best five,” Kelly said. “I think you’ll see some of that happen over the next couple of weeks.” Now, Kelly needs to make major moves because the pressure is building real fast.

Brian Kelly receives tough warning

Well, Brian Kelly finds himself again in a pressure-cooker situation in Baton Rouge. LSU fans, weary of slow starts in the past three years, are impatient. With Clemson on the schedule for the opening game, all attention is focused on the coach who made championship promises. But Paul Finebaum suggests that this season opener might not be the ultimate make-or-break game that fans are perceiving it to be.

On ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum was quick to add more pressure on Brian Kelly. “The losing streak in openers started with Ed Orgeron three years ago,” he said, looking at the broader picture. “But I don’t think that’s the critical game. Because of the opener, they have a little wiggle room with a third loss.” That makes sense when you remember Kelly’s 0-3 record and no playoff success.

Still, LSU’s offense got some real playmakers, led by Garrett Nussmeier, who nearly reached 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024. He displayed his potential in the Texas Bowl, where the Tigers dominated Baylor with a 44-31 victory, igniting hope for a promising future. Nussmeier is the expected leader when LSU takes the field at AT&T Stadium on August 30th.

But last year’s opening loss to USC, where Miller Moss torched the secondary for 378 yards, is fresh in everyone’s minds. This year’s game against Clemson is a chance to rewrite the narrative. Their last meeting was the 2020 National Championship, which Clemson won 42-25. For Coach Brian Kelly, this opener is a crucial test, perhaps even a career-defining one.