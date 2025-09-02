Brian Kelly Drops Big Nick Saban Analogy for LSU as He Gives Paul Finebaum a Taste of His Own Medicine

LSU didn’t just defeat Clemson; they seemed to fully embrace Brian Kelly’s philosophy. The first half was rough: a 10-3 deficit, wasted timeouts, and Kelly eschewing a short field goal attempt that infuriated the fans. It felt like a loss was inevitable. But Garrett Nussmeier found his rhythm, going flawless in the fourth quarter, while the defense shut down Cade Klubnik. The final score was 17-10, LSU. The key takeaway? Kelly then delivered a Nick Saban-esque analogy, and it surprisingly resonated. Instead of faltering, the team trusted the process, remained disciplined, and closed out the game. For once, LSU actually walked his talk.

Brian Kelly is a fantastic coach, but Week 1 has been a struggle for him at LSU. Since 2022, he’s lost three straight season openers: a blocked extra point against FSU, a blowout loss to the Seminoles the following year, and a defeat by USC in Las Vegas. It’s surprising, considering he went 9-2 in opening games at Notre Dame and had a perfect record in openers at Cincinnati. Kelly and his team are eager to change that losing streak this season, but a win brings its own pressures.

And when CFB critic Paul Finebaum asked Brian Kelly about his approach towards it, he doubled down on Nick Saban’s approach to tackling external noise that can distract their progress. That’s none other than the ‘rat poison’ that’s pushing their run. “Well, you know, we’ve heard this for many years. Paul, you and I, you know the rat poison, right from Nick [Saban], you know, can’t eat the rat poison. But to me, you know, more than anything else, it’s that you address that with your team, and you address it and say, ‘Look, here’s the deal.’ The challenge will be us. The challenge is us each and every week, and that is staying with our process, staying locked in on the things that we have done so well,” Kelly said on The Paul Finebaum Show.

So for Brian Kelly, their goal is clear: they need to focus on winning and ignore the distractions. “We need to continue to do that when we get outside of that and start listening to what other people have to say and get concerned with all those things, like our team didn’t play angry. They played aggressively.” It all began with Nussmeier. In his fifth year of college ball, his experience was evident. He didn’t get rattled when things went wrong early; instead, he kept the team composed. Nussmeier was perfect, going 9-for-9 in the fourth quarter, including an eight-yard pass to Trey’Dez Green that put LSU ahead for good. WR Aaron Anderson became his favorite target, racking up 99 yards on six receptions, while Barion Brown almost had a highlight-reel touchdown called back on review.

With an O-line that only allowed one sack against Clemson’s strong pass rush, the Tigers looked like a team that could take a hit and respond. If the offense found its stride late, the defense set the standard all night. Blake Baker’s defense dominated Clemson. LB Harold Perkins Jr. was the ultimate weapon at Star, with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. LSU held them to 261 total yards, a dismal 3-for-13 on third downs, and a paltry 31 rushing yards. That’s how you silence a hostile crowd.

Even the special teams were solid, with Damian Ramos hitting a 52-yard field goal but missing a 46-yard attempt; a solid B-grade performance. Coaching-wise, Kelly’s pre-halftime decision raised questions, but LSU’s halftime adjustments were key. They returned with more intensity, grit, and determination, while Clemson faded. With that win, Brian Kelly didn’t just shut up the trolls but also proved Paul Finebaum’s prediction wrong.

Brian Kelly on Paul Finebaum’s prediction

Coach Kelly had a strong showing on Saturday, guiding No. 9 LSU to a significant Week 1 victory and then playfully taking a shot at Finebaum. Before the weekend, the veteran SEC commentator made some confident picks—Texas over Ohio State, Alabama over Florida State, and Clemson over LSU—but he was wrong on all counts. This provided Kelly with the perfect opportunity to respond during an appearance on Finebaum’s show.

“You had a tough loss this weekend, and you came on the show, so I appreciate that,” Kelly joked. “I think you and I both understand in this business, you get good days and you’ve got bad days. You just move on and keep doing your job.” Kelly delivered the line with a smile, aware that LSU had ended its opening-week losing streak.

Even Finebaum didn’t avoid the teasing. He leaned into it and owned it. “A certain bespecaled commentator a week ago said you would be miserable [Monday],” Finebaum said. “It looks like I’m the one who’s miserable. You’ve done quite well.” Kelly got the last laugh in Week 1 after years of difficulties, and people showed respect.

Finebaum’s leaning toward Clemson was understandable, given LSU’s struggles in season openers. In Kelly’s three years at LSU, he hadn’t won one, and the Tigers hadn’t done so since 2019. However, this time, the Tigers prevailed, defeating Clemson 17-10 on the road. LSU’s defense dominated, stifling Cade Klubnik, whom Finebaum had lauded as the nation’s top quarterback. Klubnik completed only 19 of 38 passes for 230 yards, with an interception and a QBR of 31.4. The stats speak for themselves.

LSU’s defense limited Clemson to 261 total yards, including a mere 31 rushing yards at 1.6 yards per carry. On offense, Nussmeier performed well, completing 28 of 38 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, finishing with an 82.7 QBR. LSU also gained 108 rushing yards, controlling the game. Finebaum might be known for his strong opinions, but Kelly and LSU proved him wrong, and with momentum building, the Tigers aim for their first CFP appearance since their 2019 national title run.