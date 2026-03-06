Brian Kelly Exposes $40M Lane Kiffin Expense In First Candid Interview Since LSU Firing

Brian Kelly left with a $54 million buyout and a 34-14 record. The man who replaced him, Lane Kiffin, is doing things differently, and even Kelly himself has noticed. Kelly’s first public comments about his successor since being fired came on Wednesday on College Sports on SiriusXM. And they revealed just how dramatically the financial landscape at LSU has shifted.​

Kelly said flatly that Lane Kiffin’s current roster at LSU is commanding over $40 million. That number, while staggering, has circulated in and around the program since the transfer portal closed. ON3’s Pete Nakos also hinted at the same number a few weeks ago, “Multiple general managers believe that LSU has the highest payroll in the sport entering the 2026 season, exceeding $40 million.”

For context, Kelly was already operating with one of college football’s higher-spending rosters. And it still wasn’t enough to consistently crack the SEC elite. Kiffin, arriving with both the platform and the institutional appetite to spend at a historically unprecedented level, has been given a war chest that his predecessor never had.​​

The spending has translated into a portal haul that is without precedent at the position-of-need level. LSU landed the No. 1-ranked quarterback (Sam Leavitt from Arizona State), the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle (Jordan Seaton from Colorado), and the No. 1-ranked edge rusher (Princewill Umanmielen from Ole Miss, Kiffin’s own former player).

CBS Sports confirmed that LSU “acquired three of the top five overall players in the portal” as part of a 40-player transfer haul. That level of consolidated excellence at the three most critical roster-building positions is not an accident of circumstance. It is the operating philosophy of a coach who turned Ole Miss from an afterthought into a CFP program. Now, he has infinitely more resources to execute the same vision.

Kiffin’s $40 million figure is especially pointed because it shows what killed Kelly’s tenure. The Athletic’s deep post-mortem on Kelly’s final days documented how Kelly alienated institutional memory at LSU from the start. Kelly built a roster with NFL-level spending but without SEC-level cultural alignment. Kiffin, by contrast, has moved quickly to demonstrate the opposite. He has 40 new players, a dominant portal class, and a head coach who built this model at Ole Miss with far fewer resources.

Kiffin’s own contract contains a clause requiring LSU to make him the highest-paid coach in college football if he wins a national championship. It means the program has already written a blank check on what success is supposed to look like. Kelly, who never had that mandate formalized on paper, left it implied. Kiffin has it in writing.

Kelly isn’t done yet

But beyond acknowledging what Kiffin is spending, Kelly used Friday’s SiriusXM appearance to address his own future. And to settle a score with LSU on the way out. Kelly pushed back sharply against the narrative that characterized his final months in Baton Rouge.

“Well, if you ask LSU, I was playing 350 rounds of golf all through the year and drinking in my office,” Kelly said pointedly on SiriusXM’s Dusty and Danny in the Morning. He then produced his rebuttal by showing a torn rotator cuff suffered during the 2025 Florida game, when he was struck by a collision between an offensive and defensive lineman on the sideline.

“I haven’t played much golf; I’ve been rehabbing, mostly,” he said.

What he is doing, instead, is positioning himself for a return. Kelly told SiriusXM that he intends to spend the coming months visiting former assistants who now hold NFL and Power 4 head coaching jobs. He specifically wants to study how elite programs are adapting to the NIL and transfer portal era.

“I don’t know that I’ve made the decision that I want to get back in, as all the things we’ve talked about, I’d want to see some changes,” Kelly said. “But I think while you wait, you need to work… I want to get around and see their program, see how they’re doing, get a sense of where I can grow, and I can be better. And then if the right situation comes about and I’m ready, I’m certainly going to entertain that.”

For any Power 4 program that stumbles in 2026, the former Notre Dame and LSU head coach will be at the front of the queue.