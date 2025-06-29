Brian Kelly Extends In-State Streak With Another Key 2026 Commitment for LSU

Brian Kelly is locking down Louisiana with authority in the 2026 cycle. LSU has landed seven key in-state commitments, showcasing the Tigers’ dominance at home. The group includes offensive lineman Richard Anderson, wide receiver Jabari Mack, versatile athlete Aiden Hall, defensive lineman Brysten Martinez, linebacker Kenny Darby, cornerback Dezyrian Ellis, and EDGE rusher Jalan Chapman. All seven hail from the Boot, reinforcing LSU’s strong grip on local talent—a trend confirmed by top outlets like On3 and 247Sports. So, the in-state streak is alive and well in Baton Rouge.

But Brian Kelly’s in-state hot streak just got hotter. On June 28, LSUTigersSI’s Zack Nagy broke the news: LSU has landed a commitment from Louisiana’s No. 2 athlete, Dezyrian Ellis. The two-way standout made it official Saturday, choosing the Tigers in a big-time weekend move. Ellis, a dynamic playmaker, will suit up in purple and gold as a cornerback under DB guru Corey Raymond. So, another elite talent stays home. Another recruiting win for Brian Kelly. And the in-state wall in Baton Rouge is holding strong.

“We bout’ to get a dog at LSU,” said Corey Raymond—and he meant it. Dezyrian Ellis may have been a first-team Class 4A All-State QB last season, but he’s headed to Baton Rouge to lock things down at corner. LSU sees star potential on defense, even if West Virginia pitched him on playing QB, per On3. Ellis brings versatility, athleticism, and a winner’s mindset. Raymond’s got a new weapon. LSU’s secondary just got scarier.

(This is a developing story…)