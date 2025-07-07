Brian Kelly Faces Drastic Call for Garrett Nussmeier as Major LSU Concern Emerges

Garrett Nussmeier lit up LSU fans’ timelines with a powerful message on IG on Thursday. Dressed head-to-toe in LSU’s iconic purple and gold, he posted two simple words: “Last ride.” And the soundtrack? Kanye West’s God Is—setting the tone for something bigger than football. For many, it felt like a goodbye. But for Nussmeier, it’s a promise. Yes, this is his final chapter in Baton Rouge, and he’s going all in, leaving a legacy that lasts long after the season ends.

Although Garrett Nussmeier could’ve packed his bags for the NFL, he chose Baton Rouge one more time. Now entering his 5th season with LSU, his return speaks volumes. It’s not just loyalty—it’s belief. In 2024, Nussmeier finally stepped out of Jayden Daniels’ shadow and lit up the stat sheet. He threw for 4,052 yards, 29 TDs, and 337 completions—ranking top 10 nationally in all three. It wasn’t just a breakout. It was a statement: Nussmeier is one of the premier QBs in CFB, and he’s not done yet.

So, Brian Kelly may have his QB1, but the pressure to fully unleash Garrett Nussmeier is growing fast. On the July 6 episode of That SEC Football podcast, SEC Mike dropped Nussmeier at No. 3 in his 2025 SEC quarterback rankings—and admitted he wasn’t sure that was even fair. “Number three, give me Garrett Nussmeier, LSU. And I feel bad even putting him this low. I don’t quite know where to put him… he’s not quite a statue back there, but he’s not going to kill you with his legs. But I could imagine him leading the SEC in passing yards,” said Mike. Then he doubled down, calling Nussmeier an NFL favorite and a potential breakout star across all of CFB. So, the tools are there. The talent is proven. Now it’s on Kelly to let him cook.

But Mike didn’t hold back when it came to Garrett Nussmeier’s upside. He pointed out what LSU fans are already thinking—this could be Nussmeier’s year. “Came back for a reason. He’s getting paid the big bucks for a reason. They’ve ramped up the receiving core around him. My biggest concern is not even him. It’s the offensive line. Yeah, which again, that’s not his fault. But I think he could be number one by the end of this season,” stated Mike. So, with weapons around him and the spotlight firmly on his arm, Nussmeier has everything lined up for a monster run—if the protection holds.

Well, LSU’s 2025 WR room is locked and loaded for Nussmeier’s final ride. With Aaron Anderson leading the charge, Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson stretching the field, and Kentucky burner Barion Brown adding pure speed, the Tigers have no shortage of weapons. Add in veterans like Chris Hilton Jr. and Florida State transfer Destyn Hill, and this offense is ready to explode. Still, co-host Shane offered a word of caution:

“Yeah. I think statistically, this is your leader. And I hope that they don’t rely on his arm as much. You know, this is one of those teams that I’d love to get back to running the damn football a little bit here. And a lot of that has to do with the defense, you know, not so if they can put some more three and outs, then maybe they can hold on to it a little bit longer.”

Then Shane didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on Garrett Nussmeier. He praised the NFL buzz but added perspective: “The NFL, they can’t wait to get their hands on this kid… but college football is a little bit different,” said Shane. While he expects Nussmeier to shine statistically and be a first-round pick, Shane questioned if he’s the guy you’d build around: “I just feel like we’ve seen the ceiling… some of these other guys still have untapped potential.” So, for him, the top three or four feels just right.

Now, Garrett Nussmeier’s success at LSU may hinge on Brian Kelly’s ability to protect him and unlock his full potential, but the 23-year-old isn’t distracted. His eyes aren’t on NFL scouts or draft boards. This season, it’s all about one thing: delivering a championship to Baton Rouge.

Garrett Nussmeier has one goal in sight

LSU’s 9-4 finish last season came with more frustration than celebration. A midseason stumble crushed their playoff dreams, and while a bowl win added a silver lining, the sting of missed potential hung in the air. But Garrett Nussmeier isn’t dwelling on the past. Yup, for 2025, his mindset is sharp, focused, and all about rewriting the script.

Garrett Nussmeier knows the pressure that comes with wearing LSU’s colors—and he’s embracing it. “There are expectations set for us that we are aware of,” he said recently. “But that expectation also comes from within… to be able to compete for a national championship.” For Nuss, it’s about more than talent—it’s about culture. “We’re trying to operate as a championship program,” he added, stressing the importance of daily discipline and a locker room built on accountability.

But Garrett Nussmeier isn’t the only one who believes he’s ready to take the reins. At the Manning Passing Academy, Peyton Manning himself gave high praise, saying Nussmeier’s deep ball was one even he couldn’t throw. NFL scouts and college legends are all watching. But Nussmeier’s focus? The present.

At 23, he’s seen LSU icons like Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels carve their names into history. Now, he’s chasing his own moment. He calls this the most connected team he’s ever been part of—and for him, that chemistry could be the key to it all.