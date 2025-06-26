Brian Kelly Faces Major Flip Threat as 5-Star Tristen Keys Could Leave LSU for Powerhouse Rival

Remember that viral clip of 5-star wideout Tristen Keys during his OV to Knoxville? Yeah, the one where he looked very comfortable rocking Tennessee gear. It had fans buzzing—and for good reason. Though Keys verbally committed to LSU back in March, he definitely left the door cracked. “It was the best place for me to get to the next level in life and football. Even if football doesn’t work out, I’ll be successful in life just by going to LSU,” he said at the time. For now, it’s Baton Rouge or bust. Brian Kelly is fired up to have him in purple and gold. But don’t count out Josh Heupel just yet. So, the Tennessee HC is still in flip mode—and he’s not backing off.

Yes, that door isn’t just cracked—it’s wide open. Tristen Keys told reporter Sam Spiegelman that a “final decision” is coming soon. And LSU fans? They’ve got every reason to be sweating. According to Spiegelman, Miami, Texas A&M, and Tennessee are still firmly in the race to flip the 5-star wideout. Honestly, that’s not just smoke—it’s real heat. Brian Kelly now faces a major flip threat. Not just from the Vols, but from a full-on trio of contenders ready to shake up his 2026 class.

On June 25, the105 stirred the pot, reporting that 5-star LSU commit Tristen Keys could be on the move. But the real buzz? Where he might land. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Tom Loy added fuel to the fire, saying: “I think [Miami is] in play for two five-star receivers in Calvin Russell and Tristen Keys. I don’t think Tristen Keys is going to end up at LSU. So keep an eye on Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee and a few others.” If Loy’s right, the Tigers could be on the verge of a major loss. And a new WR arms race might just be heating up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 105 (@the105_guys) Expand Post

Tristen Keys kicked off his OV tour in style—with a multi-day stop in Coral Gables. Miami rolled out the red carpet, and Mario Cristobal made sure the Hurricanes became a real threat in his recruitment. Next up? College Station. Keys made the trek to Texas A&M, where Mike Elko and his staff left a strong mark. The Aggies made it clear—they want the No. 1 wideout bad. Then came Rocky Top. After Miami and A&M, Keys touched down in Knoxville for his visit to Tennessee. And the Vols? They brought the heat.

But it’s no mystery why Tristen Keys has become one of the hottest names in the country. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, the Hattiesburg star lit up the stat sheet in 2024—racking up 1,275 yards and 14 TDs. He led his team to a 13-1 record and left no doubt: he’s the top wideout in America. Now, the spotlight comes with serious perks. Already locked into an Adidas NIL deal, Keys is expected to cash in big as a true freshman. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Magnolia State playmaker is headed for a major payday—and it’s only the beginning.

Yes, for Tristen Keys, the decision isn’t just about dollar signs—it’s about long-term growth. The 5-star wideout is thinking beyond quick cash, prioritizing the path to the pros over flashy offers. “When it comes to money and development, of course I’d take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL,” said Keys. “When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure.” With that mindset, it’s clear—Keys isn’t chasing hype. He’s chasing greatness.

Simply put, Tristen Keys is playing the long game—and he knows exactly what he’s doing. “I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly,” added Keys. “When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come.” It’s not just about the bag—it’s about building a legacy. For Keys, the real payday comes after the grind. But…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where will Tristen Keys play his college ball?

If Tennessee pulls this off, it’ll be a dream come true for Vol Nation. Tristen Keys is a five-star phenom—the No. 1 WR in the country and one of the top overall prospects in the 2026 class. He’s got college superstar written all over him. Tennessee’s pitch? Simple but powerful: team up with Faizon Brandon. The No. 1 QB in the country is already committed, and the idea of Brandon-to-Keys lighting up Neyland for the next few years is electric. With over 30 offers on the table, Keys is closing in on a final decision. If he flips from LSU, and it’s not Miami, expect him to land in the SEC. And if it’s Rocky Top? Tennessee fans might just lose their minds.

Although the Hattiesburg native won’t be an easy flip, with LSU showing cracks—especially after losing five-star QB Bryce Underwood to Michigan—the tide senses opportunity. Brian Kelly is feeling the heat in Baton Rouge, and losing Keys could turn up the pressure even more. So, Tristen Keys is the top target. Now, a flip from LSU would be monumental.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, LSU may have the commitment for now, but the race is far from over. Tristen Keys is a program-changer, and schools like Miami, Texas A&M, and Tennessee are still in hot pursuit. Each one is making a strong final push, hoping to flip the five-star before he shuts things down for good. Down the stretch, it’s a high-stakes battle. Will the Tigers hang on? Or will one of these contenders steal the spotlight and land the nation’s No. 1 receiver?