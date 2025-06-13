Brian Kelly Hit With Clemson Ultimatum as CFP Consequences Loom After HC’s Desperate Plea

Well, Brian Kelly feels the heat to end his three-year playoff drought and knows he must start strong to set the tone. His teams have reached the playoffs three times but fallen short of a championship. Adding to the challenge, LSU has lost every season opener under Kelly (0-3). This year, they are going to face Clemson in their season opener, and Kelly’s determined to turn things around. The momentum seems to be shifting in his favor, and if he plays his cards right, he will finally break that streak and put LSU back in the playoff conversation. But against a fierce Clemson squad? That’s not an easy ride.

Brian Kelly is setting a firm boundary as LSU faces another crucial season opener. With three opening defeats already under his belt, Kelly decisively implemented a five-word mission statement for the entire program: “We need to win the opener.” Kelly said. “Because we’re 0-3. Not that this will be a deciding factor of whether we’ll be in the playoffs or not; it is a long haul. But we need it as a program and for the fan support and people to be rallying around this team, which I think will be an outstanding team.”

After Further Review: LSU host Matt Musso is totally buying Brian Kelly’s desperate plea. “I wholeheartedly agree with that. Like 100%. Yes, he’s 0 and 3 in openers, but LSU has lost their last five. They have not won an opener since 2019, when they curb-stomped Georgia Southern 55 to 3, or whatever it was.” Musso said. 2025’s season opener against Clemson is a crucial prime-time matchup in their stadium, with the potential to dramatically alter the Tigers’ season. They’ve already lost season openers against Florida State and USC in neutral-site games, but now a tougher challenge awaits. And on top of that, their returning QB, Cade Klubnik, and a No. 4-ranked defensive line are just making things worse for them.

“And in that, you’ve lost marquee openers just like this—whether it was on the road at UCLA, a year ago against USC, the two games, the home-and-home neutral site deal with Florida State—and now you’re going on the road to Clemson, who, by the way, is coming off a playoff appearance, has a returning quarterback in Cade Klubnik, and an absolutely filthy defensive line. Like, that’s huge,” Musso added.

Young playmakers like Avieon Terrell, who’s No. 4 CB in FBS and posted a 90.7 run-defense grade in 2024, shut down opponents with authority. Then Aston Hampton backs him up by locking down the air, holding quarterbacks to a 45.7 passer rating, which is 8th best among Power Four corners is already making them a strong team.

But let’s not ignore Clemson’s struggles too. Last year’s 34-3 loss to top-ranked Georgia in Atlanta was a low point, following a defeat at Duke and a near-miss against Georgia in 2021. This year, however, they’ll enjoy the advantage of a home opener—their first since a dominant win over Georgia Tech in 2019, and their first against a ranked opponent at home since a thrilling 38-35 victory over No. 5 Georgia in 2013. So, now against LSU, Clemson aims to rebound from recent season-opening setbacks, eager to prove itself after a string of disappointing starts.

Yet Brian Kelly and his team aren’t backing down. The Tigers are now centering their strategy around this game. Kelly admits, “We’ve circled the game, and I’ve never done that before in openers… It’s all over our weight room. It’s all over workouts. We’re wearing shirts. We’re doing the kumbaya of ‘We’re playing Clemson, and we need to beat Clemson’.” Kelly’s intensity proves he’s taking no chances. His offseason focus is setting the tone early to shift the narrative. The team already has key returning players like QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR Aaron Anderson, and RB Caden Durham. Best part? Harold Perkins and Jacobian Guillory are also back from their injuries.

In addition, Brian Kelly’s team has compiled the top transfer class in the nation with 17 players. So, even though there’s pressure, the Tigers are still on the run to give Clemson strong competition.

But with a high-playoff expectations and daunting schedule will it be an easy ride for the Tigers?

Brian Kelly’s team faces early pressure

LSU kicks off the season with no time to warm up. They begin their season with a difficult road contest against Clemson. This game’s outcome will significantly impact the rest of the year. A quick victory will gain them a lot of attention. But if they slip up early, they’ll be playing catch-up for the rest of the season. That’s exactly what Matt Musso is trying to highlight, “If you lose to Clemson, are you out? No. But you lose your margin for error. You can lose one more game after that and you’d have 11 left. It’s the situation you’ve been in the last four years. And how’s that gone for you? Not well. So this does have huge playoff implications for LSU. This is integral. This game is integral to you making the College Football Playoff. 100%.”

After their first game, LSU must maintain momentum. Conference play arrives quickly, and teams like Florida and Ole Miss will be tough opponents. The Tigers can’t afford complacency. To stay in playoff contention, they need consistent wins. Mid-season brings challenging matchups, particularly away games. Trips to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma could be a significant hurdle if LSU isn’t prepared. These games can be deceptive, and one loss could derail the season.

Look, with a demanding schedule, an early loss against Clemson will just make things worse for them. “You lose to Clemson, and then you end up nine and three. The committee is not going to look back at this and go, ‘Oh well they did lose… One of the losses was Clemson, I mean that’s a pretty darn good loss.’ No. It’s going to be like, ‘Hey, you’re nine and three, and look — there might be a couple SEC teams ahead of you that are 10 and two that beat you,'” said Musso.

LSU must stay focused and avoid setbacks. As the season progresses, rivals will challenge LSU’s mettle, aiming for upsets. LSU must fight hard in every game, especially against Arkansas and Texas A&M. These games are crucial, demanding LSU’s best effort. The season culminates in November’s crucial games. Facing Alabama and concluding against Oklahoma will be demanding.

But if LSU manages the pressure and executes its strategy, a successful season is within reach.