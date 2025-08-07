Brian Kelly Hit With Stern Ultimatum for 2025 as Garrett Nussmeier Injury Rumors Put to Rest

The 2021 coaching carousel was chaos. Big names, bold moves, and massive expectations. Now, four seasons later, some of those hires are walking a fine line. Although Brian Kelly, Notre Dame’s all-time wins leader turned LSU frontman, isn’t on the hot seat just yet. But fast forward to 2025 playoffs, and that seat could start warming up if results don’t match the hype. Here’s the thing: Kelly hit the ground running at LSU. An SEC title appearance in Year 1, a Heisman star in Year 2. But Year 3? A stumble. The Tigers finished 9-4 and missed the mark. Now, with a roster rebuilt through the portal and pressure mounting, Year 4 looms large. So, where’s the bar now?

In Baton Rouge, progress isn’t the goal anymore. It’s Playoff or bust. On the August 6 episode of That SEC Podcast, Cousin Shane and SEC Mike broke down what success looks like across the conference. When the talk turned to Brian Kelly and LSU, the schedule quickly took center stage. “I really think LSU should win all their home games,” said Shane. “But if they only drop two away games, I feel like that would be a successful year for Coach Kelly.” So, Kelly is walking into 2025 with pressure turned all the way up. And here, co-host Mike didn’t hold back when laying out what’s at stake.

While he agreed LSU could afford to lose a tough opener to Clemson, he added context with fire: “Let’s say we’re wrong about Clemson, which we’re not. But let’s say we are. And they’re a legit top-five, maybe better than that, team. If LSU loses that, I don’t really even mark them too much for that because it’s on the road. It’s a first game.” Still, that wasn’t an excuse, just the margin. So, in Mike’s eyes, the rest better be nearly perfect. But for Brian Kelly, 10 wins might be the bare minimum. So, who do they have to face?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

LSU’s 2025 slate is no stroll through the park. The Tigers kick things off with a high-stakes showdown at Clemson on August 30 and wrap up with a hostile visit to Oklahoma in late November. In between, marquee battles with Bama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M stack the pressure. On top of that, home games vs. Florida, Gamecocks, and Arkansas offer no breathers, and even the trip to Vanderbilt could get tricky. So, for Brian Kelly, this is a season-defining test. And Mike didn’t sugarcoat it. LSU’s path is brutal, but the goal remains crystal clear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You drop one, kind of like you said, you can drop another one even. You got to make the Playoff. I think it’s Playoff or bust.” said Mike. And following that, he called LSU’s 2025 slate one of the most underrated in the country and even likened it to Ohio State’s last season. “If you can navigate this sucker and make it to the Playoff. Just like Ohio State last year, you can lose a couple, but you can still be the team that wins the whole damn thing.” So, bottom line: if Brian Kelly’s Tigers can go 10-2, Mike believes they’re built to win it all. Because the roster is loaded with talent, and Garrett Nussmeier is set to lead under center. But is he truly 100%?

The truth behind Brian Kelly’s QB1 injury

Rumors of a mystery knee injury to LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier sent shockwaves through Tiger Nation. With Heisman hopes riding high, fans were left anxious. But veteran insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic quickly shut it all down. He tweeted that a trusted LSU source texted him, “Nussmeier is fine,” adding a sharp message for the rumor mill: “Those people are unreal.” But Garrett Nussmeier isn’t just LSU’s QB1. He’s the heartbeat of Brian Kelly’s 2025 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his first year as a starter, he lit up defenses with 4,052 yards, becoming just the second Tiger ever to hit the 4K mark after Joe Burrow. Following that, OC Joe Sloan praised Nussmeier’s evolution, saying this offseason, the QB is focused on sharpening specific areas of his game. Now, with family ties to the NFL and sky-high expectations, his presence under center is non-negotiable. And the reason?

“He’s been really intentional,” said Joe Sloan, praising the QB’s growth this offseason. The staff broke down tape to help him zero in on the finer details, and he’s taken full control. Now, with LSU opening the 2025 season ranked No. 9 in the Coaches Poll, Nussmeier and the Tigers are locked in and ready to roar.