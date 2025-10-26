Brian Kelly Holds LSU Coach Accountable on Live TV For Major Blunder

The LSU Tigers’ offensive struggles stood out glaringly against Texas A&M, and once again, Joe Sloan is skeptical. The team is yet to score more than 24 points against an FBS team, and with that, their red zone struggles also made things worse for them. Even the rushing game is not top-notch, as it holds 116th rank nationally, often failing to convert in short-yardage situations. All this forced Brian Kelly to fire Sloan, yet he remained unconvinced. But it looks like that won’t be a problem after Sloan’s massive blunder against the Aggies, which left him furious.

With just 30 seconds left on the clock in the first half, the Tigers were leading 15-14. And Brian Kelly wanted to go for a touchdown, but Sloan came in with his shocking decision to target the line of scrimmage on third down with the clock ticking. This blunder left LSU no option but to settle for the field goal. Sure they settled for a 30-yard field goal from Damian Ramos and taking a 18-14 half time lead they couldn’t hold it for long. The result? Aggies took advantage of Joe Sloan’s blunder by scoring 2 touchdowns in the 3rd quarter and taking a 28-18 lead against them.

This left Brian Kelly was visibly frustrated when Joe Sloan threw a short pass play call on third down despite having no timeouts left. The play risked leaving the team with little chance to stop the clock, and Kelly’s reaction showed just how much he disagreed with the decision in that critical moment. As ESPN’s Matt Moscona hits X with Brian Kelly’s reaction to the entire thing: “What are you doing, Joe? You can’t throw that with no f—ing time-outs…” Brian Kelly was not happy with the 3rd down pass in the flat.”

After coming off an offense that was ranked no. 2 last season in the SEC and no. 7 nationally in passing offense, this mistake was the last thing Kelly expected from Sloan. But the inconsistencies are glaring since the start, as Garrett Nussmeier is just 4 of 13 passing on throws of more than 20 yards, as per PFF. Then his average depth target stands at 6.7 yards per attempt, whereas he was at 9.5 yards per attempt last season despite having an offense that had trouble generating explosive plays.

With that, the inefficiency to run the ball, struggles in pass protection, and lack of accuracy have been problems since the start. Even Greg McElroy pointed out the same after their loss against Ole Miss. “Takeaway number seven, LSU officially has problems on the offensive side of the football,” he said. “Now, the most urgent takeaway from this performance is the glaring lack of rhythm and lack of efficiency that we’ve seen from this group from start to finish.” Now, it will be interesting to see Sloan’s position with the team after this mess-up.

Let’s know about Whit Weeks’ injury status.

Brian Kelly gives update on Whit Weeks situation

The LSU Tigers took up the reins against Texas A&M without their starting linebacker Whit Weeks. This is the second game that he missed after dealing with a bone bruise, which is related to his ankle injury that he suffered against Baylor in the Texas Bowl. The bone bruise came in against Ole Miss this season, keeping him off the field. After missing out on a crucial game against Vanderbilt, Weeks couldn’t even practice all week.

Now, there’s a high chance that Weeks might return against Alabama after two weeks recovering using the bye week. “(Weeks) has been doing some additional treatments,” Kelly said. “He’s feeling better, but we won’t know on him until later in the week.” Since two games his status is “questionable” after he was rotated more than usual against South Carolina, which clearly showed the intensity of his injury.

Well, White Weeks’ return will boost LSU’s position in the league, especially going up against Alabama, as this guy is 4th on the team with 10 quarterback hurries and 8th on the team with 26 tackles this season. For now linebackers Davhon Keys and Tylen Singleton are filling in for him, but Brian Kelly is still optimistic about his return. Let’s wait and see if he takes up the reins against Alabama or not.