Brian Kelly Lands New CBS Role Days After Accepting Unpaid Coaching Position

For football coaches, who have loved the Gridiron since childhood, life after football rarely becomes easy. That was the case with Brian Kelly when LSU fired him last year. Immediately, Kelly highlighted that he still had a lot to give. Everyone took it at face value: he would be coaching another program soon. That hasn’t happened. For now, though, Kelly is still getting a chance to be a part of those college game days.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel, Brian Kelly will be joining CBS Sports as a color analyst in 2026. The broadcaster still has rights to one Big Ten game each week and the Mountain West Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This season, Charles Davis is replacing Gary Danielson alongside Brad Nessler on Big Ten games at the network. Kelly is expected to be part of a three-man booth on Mountain West games on the broadcast network,” Glasspiegel reported. The move did not come out of nowhere. CBS had already tested Kelly during its coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft.

He joined studio shows and draft discussions on CBS Sports HQ. Kelly broke down quarterback play, evaluated wide receiver prospects, and discussed how college systems translate to the NFL. Not just that, he also analyzed former LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier’s development. Never mind, he praised the depth of the 2026 receiver class during the network’s draft coverage. Those appearances became an audition. But most importantly, Kelly wasn’t yet done with football.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I still want to make a difference,” Kelly said in April to USA Today. “All the young men that have been under my charge over 35 years, I feel like I have a lot still to give. Even with all this money in college football, they still need mentorship, still need development. Money aside, I have a lot to give. And my motivation is to get back to building relationships and successful programs in college football.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, CBS executives liked his film knowledge and experience after more than three decades as a college head coach. The network then expanded his role beyond the draft and added him to both studio programming and game broadcasts. CBS has a long-standing media rights deal with MWC, going till the 2031-2032 season. This year, CBS platforms will air around 15 regular-season games, and Kelly’s expertise will come in handy.

The Mountain West Conference regularly sees teams using the spread-option and up-tempo setup, something Kelly has also deployed in his career. The stint will also give him a chance to stay close to the G-5 environment and guide his current team to glory. Other coaches have used television as a bridge back to the sidelines. Urban Meyer and Les Miles both spent time in broadcasting before returning to coaching opportunities. Kelly could follow a similar path. But broadcasting is not Kelly’s only football job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Kelly gets involved in a G-5 program’s operations

Earlier this month, he quietly joined Memphis as an unofficial and unpaid consultant under first-year coach Charles Huff. The Tigers won eight games last season and are trying to strengthen their case for a future move into a Power Four conference. Huff wanted experienced eyes from major programs to evaluate every part of the operation. Kelly fit that need.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know that I’ve made the decision that I want to get back in,” Kelly said on the ‘Dusty and Danny in the Morning’ podcast in March. “But while you wait, you need to work. I need to stay in the game. I’m going to get out and see spring ball, see how programs are operating. I want to get around, learn some things, and see where I can grow and be better.”

His work at Memphis goes beyond game plans. Kelly has advised Huff on recruiting structure, transfer portal strategy, staffing, and the daily operations. Huff said one major topic involved how recruiting departments must adapt in the NIL era. Moreover, Kelly is also helping the school organize resources to compete with bigger programs. Add together, these jobs could help Kelly rebuild his coaching career.