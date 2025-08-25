Brian Kelly Makes Feelings Clear on Garrett Nussmeier’s LSU Honor That Even Joe Burrow Didn’t Possess

Brian Kelly still has a lot to prove when it comes to LSU’s hopes of winning a National Championship this year. But he sure has a star in Garrett Nussmeier, the veteran Tiger QB1. Now entering his 2nd season as a starting QB, he has an all-time-high buzz around him, with many seeing him as the key to LSU’s success. Nussmeier recently achieved a huge feat, that’s something that eluded the one of LSU’s GOATed QBs: Joe Burrow. After being passed down a special honor, Kelly shared his thoughts.

Nussmeier returns this season as a potential No.1 pick in the 2026 draft, and even a Heisman candidate. And because of the special role he’ll play in the squad this year, Nussmeier joins the elite club of the winners of Tiger No. 18 jersey. The tradition begins with Matt Mauck, the QB who led the Tigers to the 2003 championship. Since then, it’s given to the one man in the squad who embodies LSU’s values both on and off the field. He is someone who “brings all those traits of someone who leads in an extraordinary manner,” per Brian Kelly.

Nussmeier winning it this year proves that he has grown into a true leader, after slogging over for 4 years. “I like that we’ve centered back to the quarterback position. It sends a great message about the history and tradition of 18 with Matt Mauck,” he told the press recently. No QB after Mauck wore the No. 18 jersey until now. Joe Burrow, despite being a record holder in LSU football and a Natty winner, couldn’t get his hands on that jersey. Burrow may feature on all of the passing leaderboards, but Nussmeier is closing in on some of those. His career is no way on the same track as that of his predecessor. But it sure is going to be impactful this year.

Garrett Nussmeier is the heart and soul of that squad. He’s been at Baton Rouge for 5 years now, and knows what it means to be a Tiger. In his lone season as a starter, the QB threw a whopping total of 4,043 yards, coming in second in single-season records behind Burrow. Him being favored for a title that escaped the likes of Burrow and even Jayden Daniels means that the LSU football is betting on him big time. Mauck, however, is ecstatic about the iconic tradition picking a guy from his position this time.

Matt Mauck raves about No. 18 coming back to a QB with Garrett Nussmeier

Matt Mauck’s No. 18 is special. He was the man that led the charge of a team that brought back a National Championship to Baton Rouge for the first time since 1958. Ending a 44-year drought is no joke. And that’s why, this honor is given to those who are the main cogwheel in the LSU machine that keeps the others working. Swapping out his No. 13 for 18, Nussmeier joins LSU vets like Tre’Davious White, Mekhi Wingo and more. Nussmeier, after just one rocky but productive year as Tigers QB1, gets to wear this jersey. And Matt Mauck could not be happier.

“Absolutely love it! Not only has he been a great player he has stuck with LSU when other kids would have transferred! Loyalty and being willing to work for something rather than given to you is missing in today’s college football,” the former QB told Preston Guy. Loyalty and LSU football should be a somewhat touchy topic, ever since Bryce Underwood took his gifts to Ann Arbor. But to be without a starting position for 3 seasons is not something any player would want in their career these days. Nussmeier stayed put, and is now the man of the hour for LSU football.

“Waited his turn worked his butt off and I can’t think of a better #18!!” Mauck also added. Garrett Nussmeier surely has put the work in, because that’s what’s making him fight competitors like Arch Manning and Cade Klubnik for the top football honors this year. He already has this one in the bag, and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if he’s able to win the other ones as well.