Brian Kelly Makes Honest Confession About LSU Firing Amid Links to Big Ten Job Opening

Brian Kelly signed a $95 million contract to win LSU a national championship. Four seasons later, he was out of a job with zero College Football Playoff appearances and a $54 million buyout. Now working for CBS Sports, the 65-year-old is publicly owning his failure while leaving the door open for another coaching opportunity.

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Speaking to Front Office Sports on October 29, Kelly acknowledged why LSU fired him.

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“I didn’t live up to the standards that are set there at LSU,” Kelly admitted. “They brought me in to win a national championship, and there was a lot of work that needed to be done to get there. More so than many thought. But at the end of the day, I didn’t get to that level of expectation that they had, and that is to win a national championship.”

Kelly’s tenure began with promise. LSU won the SEC West and beat Alabama in 2022. The following season, quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy as the Tigers finished 10-3. But defensive struggles kept LSU out of the playoff, and the program slipped to 9-4 in 2024.

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Kelly had previously led Cincinnati to a 12-0 regular season in 2009 and taken Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020. He also recorded five consecutive double-digit-win seasons with the Fighting Irish from 2017 through 2021.

Those credentials weren’t enough to save him at LSU. The Tigers lost 49-25 at home to Texas A&M in October 2025, falling to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in SEC play. LSU fired Kelly with a 34-14 record, and a subsequent legal dispute ended with the school agreeing to pay his $54 million buyout.

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Kelly wasn’t the first SEC coach dismissed despite an expensive contract. Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher in November 2023 with a record $76 million buyout, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Fisher finished 45-25 across six seasons without winning the SEC West or reaching the playoff.

Both schools accepted enormous financial costs after their coaches failed to meet championship expectations. Kelly believes his successor, Lane Kiffin, faces the same standard.

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“Lane will have the same expectations,” Kelly said.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s name has surfaced in discussions surrounding coaching vacancies at Maryland, NC State, and Baylor.

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During an October 27 SiriusXM appearance, Kelly discussed Maryland’s recruiting potential in the DMV region, NC State’s position in the ACC, and Baylor’s access to Texas talent. He did not confirm pursuing any of the jobs.

Maryland fired Mike Locksley following a disappointing start to the season, while NC State dismissed longtime head coach Dave Doeren.

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Kelly’s ACC experience could make him an option for NC State. Notre Dame maintained a scheduling agreement with the conference during his tenure and competed as a football member in 2020. The Wolfpack could value his experience, although they might prefer a younger coach who calls plays.

Maryland is another possible destination, particularly given Kelly’s record at Notre Dame and LSU. However, neither school has confirmed contacting him.

Kelly also admitted that adjusting to broadcasting wasn’t easy. He missed practices, game preparation, and working with players, although he said he enjoys his role at CBS Sports.

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“If something, you know, opens up that looks like a good fit for both sides, I won’t close the door on it,” Kelly said.

For now, Kelly remains with CBS Sports and SiriusXM College Sports Radio. His next coaching opportunity, if one materializes, will depend on whether a program is willing to look past his LSU dismissal.