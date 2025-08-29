Brian Kelly Makes 3 Last-Minute Demands of Garrett Nussmeier as NCAA Hands Massive Blow to LSU

The 2025 LSU Tigers might be Brian Kelly’s best team yet, not just in Baton Rouge, but in his entire career. With Garrett Nussmeier running the show as the QB, LSU looks like a true national title contender. And ahead of Saturday’s clash with Clemson, Nussmeier told Geaux247 that this group feels different. “It’s very different. I think there’s a growing confidence around this team,” he said. “People have seen that since spring ball.” But what’s the reason behind fifth-year senior QB Nussmeier’s confidence? Simple, when he drops back, he’ll have no shortage of weapons to spread the ball around to.

Yes, Brian Kelly opened camp saying LSU has eight SEC-caliber receivers. That’s depth, but the real question is who will shine on Saturdays. Well, the headliners are Barion Brown, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, and Chris Hilton. Behind them, Nic Anderson, Kyle Parker, and Destyn Hill are battling for snaps. However, Garrett Nussmeier loves what he sees. “You’re going to see a lot of versatility and a lot of explosiveness,” he said. Now, as Garrett Nussmeier and LSU’s explosive offense zero in on snapping their season-opening skid, Coach Kelly delivers three final marching orders to his QB1.

At his August 28 press conference, Brian Kelly was asked about Nussmeier stepping into his role as LSU’s leader in the No. 18 jersey. Now, with Clemson’s front posing a real challenge, what did Kelly want to see from him Saturday night? The answer was simple and direct. “Manage the run game, get us in the right run plays, make the right checks. And I’ve said this a number of times: zero’s a good play. If you do that, the other things are going to come to you in the realm of the game, right?” said Kelly. And then Kelly boiled it down to three simple but firm directives.

Brian Kelly didn’t mince words when laying out his expectations. And he framed it as three final marching orders for his quarterback. “And I think that, to me, if you say: one, get us in the right run; two, make the right checks in their pressure packages; and then, number three, zero is a good play. If he does that, we’re going to have a really good day offensively,” remarked Kelly. And why not?

LSU’s tight ends give the offense another dangerous layer. Bauer Sharp, who led Oklahoma with 42 catches last season, is a proven playmaker. Then there’s Trey’Dez Green, only scratching the surface. The 6-foot-7 TE scored four touchdowns as a freshman. “Bauer is a very special football player… as we did last year with Trey’Dez, I think you’ll see the same type of thing with him,” said Nussmeier. “Anytime either one has a one-on-one, they’re winning.” Now with weapons like that, the Tigers plan to spread the ball and stack wins. But just as the O-line readies for battle, LSU takes a gut punch from the NCAA.

A setback strikes LSU before the opener

LSU took a big hit just days before its showdown with No. 4 Clemson. Yes, starting safety A.J. Haulcy will miss the first half after the NCAA ruled him suspended for his role in a fight during Houston’s season finale last year. Well, Haulcy, a prized transfer addition in May, was expected to anchor the Tigers’ secondary. Instead, No. 9 LSU must face Cade Klubnik, one of the nation’s top QBs, without him. So, the ruling caught the program off guard, as officials only learned of the suspension on Wednesday. But what led to this?

Haulcy’s suspension stems from a heated moment in Houston’s 30-18 loss. He was first flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, a penalty that normally carries no suspension. But officials later ruled the ejection was for fighting, a violation that does. On top of that, Houston’s staff received official notice in December, though Haulcy insists he was never told. And his May transfer to LSU only added to the confusion, but NCAA rules are clear: suspensions follow a player, with no appeal.

Now LSU must deal with the fallout. And the reason? For an LSU secondary that already struggled last season, finishing 76th in pass defense, losing Haulcy makes the challenge even tougher. Let’s see how it plays out.