Brian Kelly Pins Texas A&M Upset on True Culprit as Past Blunder Comes to Haunt LSU HC

LSU’s loss against Texas A&M worked as the final nail in the coffin for Brian Kelly. With their 25-49 fall against them, Tiger Stadium filled with “Fire Kelly” rants. With this loss, the Tigers might miss out on their playoff chances for the 4th straight year under Kelly. Despite taking a 3-point lead before halftime, they crumbled in the 3rd quarter, allowing 3 touchdowns. But what exactly went wrong in the game? Well, with defense, even the special team came out thin, and it ended LSU’s chances against the Aggies, and Kelly’s pointing straight at it.

The LSU special teams looked strong coming into the game, with freshman Jhase Thomas blocking a Texas A&M punt for a safety, giving LSU a boost and cutting into the Aggies’ lead. But the success quickly turned to struggles and a series of errors as poor kickoff and punt coverage gave the Aggies a better starting position, helping them to score 35 unanswered points.

Then came in their biggest mistake of the night when LSU’s special teams surrendered a back-breaking 79-yard punt return touchdown to KC Concepcion, which gave A&M a lead of 27-18. After the play, when Conception ran past him, Kelly hurled his headset on the ground in frustration, realizing how much more blunt they made him. And after the game, Brian Kelly couldn’t hold back his anger and said, “Special teams was atrocious.”

Misery didn’t just stop there, as Brian Kelly’s team was flagged twice on special teams in the second half with an unnecessary roughness call that extended Texas A&M’s drive. Communication was a major issue on their kick coverage and returns, and the result? Even when LSU had the opportunity, they couldn’t gain any momentum, resulting in missed tackles.

Even after the 79-yard return TD blunder, Brian Kelly’s special team keeps making errors. First LSU made a good punt by stopping the ball near the Aggies’ 25-yard line, but they were flagged for illegal formation that forced them to re-kick. Now, in their second punt, A&M sure dropped the ball, but LSU couldn’t recover it, which kept their drive alive. Then minutes later they allowed a huge 39-yard return, setting A&M up for another TD.

Brian Kelly knows they messed up badly, as he didn’t mince words before pointing out his team’s inconsistency: “We couldn’t get (Concepcion) on the ground. Then we had some situational substitution issues that are unacceptable, and they fall on me. I’ve got to get that corrected,” he said.

Summing it all up and taking accountability, Kelly said, “You’re going to evaluate everything. You have to look at everything. Everything we do offensively, everything that was being done defensively. Special teams was atrocious. All of those things fall on me, so when it comes to the football, that’s what I have to fix, and we have to do that immediately.” But wasn’t he the one who let go of their strength and conditioning coach, who’s doing wonders with Texas A&M?

Brian Kelly’s past blunder came showing against Aggies

Well, Brian Kelly’s special teams condition might have been in a better condition if he didn’t let go of Tommy Moffitt in the first place. This man first came in under Nick Saban and stayed even when Les Miles took over. But when Kelly came in, he fired him, and after that, he joined the Aggies. The result? Everybody could see it. In the end, where Aggies’ special teams got 203 yards, LSU’s offense and defense couldn’t recover from the momentum shift that’s all because of Moffitt.

Now, Moffitt is 2-0 against Brian Kelly, and he made sure he knows about his dominance. So before the kickoff, Moffitt bought in Kelly’s dummy for Aggies practice to show how personal it is. As Olin Buchanan hits X with this news: “Reed said this week in practice Strength & Conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt brought in a tackling dummy with LSU coach Brian Kelly’s face on it. Kelly fired Moffitt as LSU S&C coach.” It’s pretty clear that letting go of Moffitt was Kelly’s biggest mistake.

On top of it, the entire CFB world’s pointing it out. As writer Aaron Torres hits X, taking a shot at Brian Kelly: “One of Brian Kelly’s first moves as LSU coach was firing Tommy Moffitt—a legendary strength coach who was part of all 3 LSU titles this century. Tommy Moffitt is now the strength coach at Texas A&M. This is the second year in a row A&M has absolutely BULLIED LSU. Just saying.”

Now, if Brian Kelly stays with LSU after losing against the Aggies, he needs to figure out his special teams problems real fast.