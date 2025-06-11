Brian Kelly Receives 5-Star QB’s Strong Verdict as Rival SEC Powerhouses Put on High Alert

Brian Kelly isn’t holding back. Heading into what could be a pivotal 2025 season, the LSU Tigers coach made it clear—this might be the most talented team he’s had since arriving in Baton Rouge. “We have a legitimate roster that’s been supported over time,” he told ESPN’s College Gameday. Kelly feels good about their roster’s makeup, depth, and how players are developing. And QB1 Garrett Nussmeier is definitely one of the SEC’s top returning quarterbacks. Kelly knows something special is brewing, and what’s more, even a 2027 home talent is already a fan.

After showing out at LSU’s 7-on-7 camp this past weekend, Baton Rouge native and 5-star gunslinger Elijah Haven couldn’t stop praising his relationship with the Tigers, especially OC/QB coach Joe Sloan. “Yes, sir. You know, just chopped it up with Coach Sloan. That’s my guy. You know, he’s been the main one recruiting me. We have a great relationship, so it’s awesome to see him out here,” the 2027 class QB said to TigerBait’s Preston Guy.

When asked if LSU had given him love throughout the process, he didn’t hesitate. “Oh, definitely. You know, LSU’s been so welcoming to not only me, but to my family, and, you know, I’ve always appreciated them… just a great school, great coaches, and a school I have a great relationship with.” But LSU isn’t the only heavyweight in the ring.

Elijah Haven, who’s already gathered 13 offers, has been active on the trail. Over the past week, he’s taken visits to Georgia, Auburn, and Clemson—three of the biggest names in college football recruiting. “Great schools and, you know, great campuses, great coaches. I had great times there,” Haven said. His summer plans remain loaded, as he said, “I’ll be at LSU a couple times this year. I’ll be at Bama. And still trying to narrow it down. Probably Michigan a couple more times and Florida.” The fact that he’s keeping LSU right in the rotation and visiting multiple times shows just how good an impression the Tigers have made early on.

And make no mistake—this is not your average high school sophomore. Haven already holds national acclaim and accolades that rival those of elite college prospects. According to recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins, “Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character.” As a sophomore, he was named MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year after racking up a 14-1 record and 56 total touchdowns. The clincher? He showed grit and poise in a state title game comeback, making big throws and handling pressure like a pro.

Perhaps a little hindrance in Brian Kelly’s plan? Elijah Haven will be in Ann Arbor on June 16th for a marquee event, per Aidan Sen of Rivals. It’s a subtle sign that the Wolverines are very much in play, and it also raises the stakes for LSU, Alabama, and Florida, all jockeying to be the home that lands his elite arm.

While he hasn’t dropped a “top five” list yet, the 6-5, 215-pound QB has already visited all three Tigers (Auburn, LSU, and Clemson), and timing makes it clear who the serious contenders are.

It’s year Four’s score for Brian Kelly at LSU

Brian Kelly is gearing up for his fourth season at LSU, and let’s be honest—Tiger fans aren’t just looking for improvement anymore. They’re expecting hardware. Despite back-to-back 10-win seasons during the start of his tenure and a nine-win campaign last season, Kelly still hasn’t delivered an SEC title or punched a ticket to the CFP. In Baton Rouge, that’s not just a footnote—it’s a flashing yellow warning light.

Sure, many programs would be thrilled with that consistency. But as Joel Klatt summed up on his show, LSU isn’t like most programs: “Year four for Brian Kelly… You look up and it’s like, okay, but they’ve had two 10-win seasons. In most places, 10-win seasons get people off of your back. They’ve had a nine-win season. But here’s the difference–expectations are sky high at LSU.”

And those expectations are baked into the program’s DNA. “Every coach this century has won a national championship at LSU,” Klatt added. “It’s why Brian Kelly went to LSU. He didn’t go down there to build South Bend-South, you know. He went specifically because he felt like this program, this location was going to give him a better chance to win a national championship.” Ten wins aren’t enough when LSU’s standard is a championship. Kelly couldn’t reach it with Jayden Daniels; will Garrett Nussmeier be the difference?