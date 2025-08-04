Brian Kelly’s LSU Closes In on Elite WR Target Amid Tristen Keys Flip Threat

You know that moment in a heist movie where the crew is one signature away from the big score, but there’s still one last safe to crack? That’s LSU right now. Brian Kelly’s already stacked his 2026 class like a championship poker hand—Top 8 with only 18 commits—and he’s still hunting. The crown jewel in his sights? One of the best slot receivers in the class of 2026. But just as Baton Rouge is rolling out the purple carpet, there’s a little storm cloud on the horizon named Tristen Keys.

Jase Mathews, the 6-foot-2 playmaker out of Greene County (Miss.), has narrowed it down to 4: LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. His decision drops August 8, according to an LSU insider. On August 3, LSU insider Shea Dixon hopped onto On3 and spilled the tea on the No.2 wideout in the nation:

“We’ve got an interview with Jase Mathews up on The Bengal Tiger right now, where he breaks things down one week out from his commitment. He’s going to do it next Friday. So, uh, August 8th will be the date to circle. Auburn has been considered for a long time the team to beat, even though he is in-state. I think Ole Miss and Mississippi State are probably running for a guy like Jase Mathews, given that they have missed on a couple of receiver targets, and Matthews is kind of the one big fish out there right now…But LSU quietly has just chipped away, chipped away, chipped away.”

The Tigers have done more than chip—they’ve hit him with the full Baton Rouge experience. Official visit in June? Check. Photoshoot in Tiger Stadium? Check. Time with the staff, player meetups, and a deep dive into LSU’s culture? Triple check. Mathews left with 68 catches, 1,138 yards, and 15 touchdowns worth of swagger from his junior season—and a mental image of himself catching bombs in Death Valley.

What’s working for LSU? Mississippi. Brian Kelly has turned the Magnolia State into a backyard barbecue where he’s already eaten first. They landed Tristen Keys—the No. 1 WR in the country—plus the state’s top two offensive linemen, Emanuel Tucker and Bryson Cooley: ” They’ve done so well recruiting a border state in Mississippi right now — with Tristan Keys, the number one receiver committed in the country to LSU. They’ve got some offensive linemen, the best offensive linemen out of Mississippi are committed to LSU right now. And yes, all eyes on Jase Matthews…When Deuce Geralds committed, the kind of conversation shifted to, hey, how do we close Jase Matthews on offense.”

It’s the same playbook they used to beat Oregon for their latest 4-star commit Geralds: slow burn, no panic, steady pressure. Auburn might’ve led early, but LSU’s like a patient fisherman—they keep the line tight, never letting the catch swim too far. And with LSU’s 2026 class sitting at No. 8 in the Rivals rankings (and likely climbing), adding Mathews would be another big flex.

Mathews’ skill set makes him the type of receiver who could thrive in the LSU offense from day one. His ability to win contested catches, stretch the field vertically, and turn short throws into chunk gains fits perfectly with LSU’s recent push for explosive plays. Coaches love his catch radius, and scouts rave about his route running for a high school junior. In the SEC landscape where separation is king, Mathews already looks like a pro.

Still, the Tigers aren’t celebrating yet.

Tristen Keys: Potential flip!

Ever since LSU landed Tristen Keys in March, Brian Kelly’s been guarding him like Fort Knox. Keys, the five-star WR from Hattiesburg High, is the kind of commit that keeps rivals up at night—1,275 yards and 14 TDs last season, smooth routes, and hands like flypaper. But there’s a problem: Tennessee and Texas A&M aren’t just knocking, they’re trying to kick the door down.

Tennessee’s been the loudest. Keys has visited Knoxville twice on unofficials and once officially—rare for a player already committed elsewhere. On his most recent trip, he suited up in Vols orange, ran with their future QB1 Faizon Brandon, and when asked about Tennessee? He didn’t dodge: “They’ve always been high for me. I love Tennessee.”

Rivals’ Chad Simmons isn’t mincing words either: “If you’re a betting guy, take the field over LSU in the end for Tristen Keys. Tennessee is definitely one to watch. Tennessee is hot.” He’s even put Keys at No. 1 on his “flip watch” list heading into the fall. And then there’s Texas A&M, still licking its wounds after missing out on other WR targets. They’re “strongly pushing” for Keys, using every connection they’ve got. The Aggies can sell early playing time and SEC West familiarity, and they’re hoping Keys wants to be the centerpiece of their passing attack.

For LSU, this is the tightrope act: go all-in to close Mathews while keeping enough focus on holding Keys. Lose Keys, and it’s not just losing a player—it’s losing the No. 1 WR in America and a major piece of the “Mississippi pipeline” Kelly’s been building.

So here’s the picture: in less than a week, LSU could lock down Mathews, reinforcing their already loaded class. But they’ve also got to fend off two SEC rivals breathing down their necks for Keys. Brian Kelly’s cooking, but until both of these names are inked in Tiger gold on signing day, Brian Kelly probably thinks about it in his sleep.