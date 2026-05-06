Brian Kelly Send Strong Message to Lane Kiffin After His Son Takes up Ole Miss Job

LSU has backed Lane Kiffin in a big way, hoping he can bring a national title to Baton Rouge. Tigers’ ex-coach Brian Kelly, whose son recently joined Kiffin’s previous team, Ole Miss, gave a calm and clear view on his successor’s future at LSU. He did not make it about family or feelings. He made it about football, money, and whether LSU has given Kiffin enough to win big.

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“I think so,” Brian Kelly said on USA Today Sports. “That wasn’t yes… Here’s why I would say yes, okay, I think that they have invested in NIL for him. They have given him the opportunity. There are a lot of good things moving in that direction. The recruiting classes are really in solid shape. And I think Lane’s a really smart football coach, so I think it’s in a really good place, and I believe because there’s an investment in that NIL, he’s going to be able to be Lane Kiffin.”

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Well, LSU did invest a lot in Lane Kiffin and in NIL, too. They reportedly put up $91 million to make him come from Oxford to Baton Rouge. On top of that, they invested $25 million in NIL support so that he can bring in solid players to the team. He sure did that by building the No.1 transfer portal with LSU this offseason and also finishing up with the No. 12 recruiting class for the 2026 season.

But alongside recruiting, he also made sure to build a solid coaching staff. He got all of his offensive staff members from Ole Miss. This gives them an upper hand in chemistry, as they already know what Kiffin wants, and there is so much coordination between them. OC Charlie Weis Jr., TE coach Joe Cox, and wide receiver coach George McDonald are already laying the foundation for the players.

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Having heavy pockets does not always mean you will win the trophy. LSU spent a fortune on Brian Kelly’s roster last year, but the team still missed the playoffs. Wealth gives you the players, but the coach has to make them click on the field. In the 2024 season, Kelly himself donated $1 million to NIL collectives, but even then, he couldn’t get into the playoffs.

Under him, LSU was always in the top ten recruiting class, even so, 2019 was the last year LSU reached the playoffs. So, now you know why it wasn’t a direct yes from Kelly’s side. Plus, this year is extra harsh on Lane Kiffin and his team because of their daunting schedule.

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LSU will start its season on Sept. 5 against Clemson, a team that also wants to improve after a tough year. As the season gets closer, people are focusing on LSU’s schedule, especially a hard group of games that could decide how well they do. At the beginning of conference play, LSU will face strong teams. Lane Kiffin will go up against his former team, Ole Miss, and then LSU will play Texas A&M at home. These games will test the team early.

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The hardest part comes later in November. LSU will play Alabama at home on Nov. 7, then face Texas at home on Nov. 14. After that, LSU will travel to play Tennessee on Nov. 21. This is a very tough away game, and all these matches together will be very important for LSU’s playoff run. Now, it’s Kiffin’s test of building a playoff team just like the one he did at Ole Miss, because not only does he have resources, but a solid class, too.

Another detail adds a personal layer to this story between Brian Kelly and Lane Kiffin, as the former’s son, Patrick, has landed on the team that the new LSU coach used to coach for half a decade. Here’s what we know about his Ole Miss role.

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Brian Kelly’s son ends up at Lane Kiffin’s former team

Ole Miss football hired Patrick Kelly as its assistant director of football, making it a bold step, especially after Kiffin left Ole Miss. Patrick Kelly started working at LSU in 2022, where he joined the staff while his father, Brian Kelly, was the head coach. Brian Kelly led the team until 2025, when he was removed from the role. After that, Lane Kiffin became the new head coach on Nov. 30.

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At LSU, Patrick first worked as an offensive graduate assistant and helped coach the tight ends for two seasons. In 2024, he moved into a new role as a recruiting specialist, where he helped the team find and bring in new players.

In February 2025, he got promoted to football support and operations coordinator, which added more duties to his shoulders, where he had to manage team activities and daily work. Later, in April, Ole Miss hired him as the assistant director of football support. This new role was confirmed through his LinkedIn profile and also shared in his job description on X.

Patrick Kelly will be a great help to Ole Miss. During his time at LSU, he learned exactly how to spot the best young players. He knows how to talk to them and build strong trust with their local coaches. Because of this, the big 2026 match between LSU and Ole Miss will be very exciting to watch.

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With Brian Kelly’s son now sitting in the rival camp, that game will have everyone’s attention. It will be a fun and true test of who built the better team.