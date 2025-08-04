Brian Kelly Shares Good News on LSU Injuries as Key Starter Nears Practice Return

This week, LSU fans collectively held their breath. The Tigers’ fall camp was missing one very important name. A name who torched secondaries last year with 884 yards, 61 catches, five TDs, and a jaw-dropping 76-yard bomb, the longest catch of the year. His absence made fans nervous. But on Sunday, Brian Kelly finally gave them a reason to exhale.

Brian Kelly gave a lowdown on the injury situation of the New Orleans native who became LSU’s most consistent receiver last season. And it looks like Tiger Nation can cancel that panic party. In an X post on August 3, a Florida insider gave a report regarding Aaron Anderson’s injury and his return timeline, per the HC. “LSU WR Aaron Anderson had some work done on his knee, Brian Kelly told @theadvocatebr,” he wrote. “He should be back at practice Wednesday, and Kelly doesn’t expect it to affect his availability this season.” But what really is the deal with this star offensive weapon?

After lighting up the records in 2024, Aaron Anderson missed three straight practices after suiting up for Day 1 of fall camp. With his left leg in a sleeve and his name absent from reps, whispers turned into worry. But Brian Kelly, casually dropping updates while packing boxes at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, threw cold water on the speculation. “He really has an arthritic knee, generally speaking,” he said. “You wouldn’t call it arthritis, but it’s a cranky knee that we needed to calm down. We cut him back. He has gotten some medicine for it. He feels really good, and there was no need for us to have him be a habitual guy that has a sore knee.” And this isn’t a new flare-up.

This knee has been on LSU’s radar since Aaron Anderson’s freshman year at Alabama in 2022. A “cartilage injury,” as Brian Kelly said, where an MCL and meniscus combo required surgery. And now, after a summer of full-speed work, the knee is resisting. “We went back and took another MRI, we did a bone scan, we wanted to leave no stone unturned,” the HC said. “It’s clean… So now, we think we have taken care of him for the rest of the year.” Clean scans and a clean bill of health. Sounds like Aaron Anderson just needed a little down time. And what about the rest taking reps at fall camp? Who’s standing out?

Fall camp intensity ramps up under Brian Kelly

Week 1 of Fall Camp wrapped on a high note for LSU, not just because of Aaron Anderson’s good news. The Tigers’ injury list is empty. As Jacques Doucet reported on X, “Brian Kelly says #LSU had 5 soft tissue injuries at this time in 2023, 3 last year and none at the moment.” Durability is a big indicator of a season. And while the redshirt junior rested that knee, a few under-the-radar Tigers made the most of their shot.

Redshirt sophomore Kyle Parker filled the slot role like he owned it, showing flashes of the guy who caught a 55-yard bomb last year before a torn tricep shut him down. Meanwhile, Florida State transfer Destyn Hill turned heads with quickness and chemistry. And how about those camp standouts? Garrett Nussmeier looked every bit the part of QB1, stacking throws like pancakes and living up to the hype. OT Weston Davis bullied the trenches alongside Tyree Adams, DJ Chester, Braelin Moore, and Josh Thompson.

And DL Dominick McKinley is in the headlines after Brian Kelly admitted LSU ran out of weights for him to squat. So while the return of Aaron Anderson will give LSU its full arsenal, the early days of camp showed one thing clear as day. This team’s got depth, power, and a clean bill of health for now.