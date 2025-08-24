Brian Kelly Takes Big Garrett Nussmeier Call as LSU Ends Final Scrimmage With Key Injury News

LSU wrapped up fall camp with a night scrimmage in Tiger Stadium. So, who’s getting the first-team snaps? Who’s on the second unit? With a Top 10 clash against Clemson just a week away, Brian Kelly held back some starters and rested players nursing bumps and bruises. Given no full-contact tackling tonight, there was still plenty of action to gauge the Tigers’ offense. But one thing to ask for was to know if starting QB Garrett Nussmeier sat out, even after last week’s report that he was fully recovered. Here, Brian Kelly makes a major decision on his QB1.

On Saturday night, after LSU’s final scrimmage of fall camp, Shea Dixon pointed out the obvious: no reason to risk Garrett Nussmeier with the season opener just a week away. So, even without full-contact tackling, the goal was clear. Keep the Tigers injury-free. And mission accomplished. Here, backup QB Michael Van Buren got the team reps, and it’s easy to see why. The former true freshman starter at Mississippi State is ready to step in if needed. As of now, the Tigers are staying sharp, staying safe, and keeping eyes on next week’s game. But what’s the latest on the key injuries?

Here’s the thing: Wilson Alexander from The Advocate had the scoop from LSU’s final open practice before the season opener. And it wasn’t just Garrett Nussmeier who sat out or was limited. Many key players were missing action across the board. Besides Garrett, Mansoor Delane was limited. Then there’s center Braille Moore, who didn’t practice, and neither did wideout Nick Anderson or defensive tackle Diamond McKinley. So, that opened the door for others to shine such as backup QB Michael Van Buren. But is Garrett Nussmeier ready to take snaps?

Nussmeier has been battling a minor knee issue: patellar tendinitis from a previous injury. HC Brian Kelly called it just a “1.5 out of 10,” stressing it’s nothing serious. Following that, Nussmeier has been taking reps in practice, showing he’s on the mend. Still, he sat out the Tigers’ final scrimmage. No risk, just smart caution. So, the goal? Keep him healthy and ready for the season opener.

But backup QB Van Buren took the field despite jamming his index finger in practice last Saturday. Although he missed Monday’s session, he bounced back to throwing dimes in Tiger Stadium. “He missed a lot of throws, but there was one that stood out. A nice completion deep down the middle to Xavion Thomas, which ended up going for a long touchdown,” said Wilson Alexander. So, it’s a promising sign for LSU. Van Buren is ready if Garrett Nussmeier can’t go. Now, with Nussmeier leading the charge, how did the LSU O-line shape up after the final scrimmage?

LSU O-Line preview ahead of Season Opener

The Tigers’ offensive line looks set to hold the fort against Clemson. Yes, left tackle Tyree Adams and right tackle Weston Davis anchor the edges, while Josh Thompson has the right guard spot locked down after transferring from Northwestern. At center, DJ Chester filled in during the final scrimmage as Braelin Moore rested, keeping the line sharp without risking injury.

On the left side, Paul Mubenga and Coen Echols continue to battle for starting guard reps, giving LSU depth and flexibility. However, depth behind the starters is equally intriguing. Carius Curne got reps at both left and right tackle, showing the staff he can step in wherever needed. Then Braden Augustus, a local walk-on, saw time at third-team center, while the younger Bordelon brother contributed at second-team right guard.

So, LSU’s coaching staff has crafted a line that’s versatile, experienced, and ready to handle the speed and physicality of a Top-10 opener. With a mix of transfers and seasoned starters, the Tigers can weather injuries and keep QB Garrett Nussmeier protected. Simply put, versatility and experience could be the difference when they face Clemson’s elite front this week.