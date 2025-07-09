Brian Kelly Tipped to Land Another Elite Florida EDGE Following 5-Star Trenton Henderson News

Brian Kelly felt the sting of losing Bryce Underwood to Michigan, and he’s fighting back hard. But now he isn’t dwelling in the past, as LSU boasts 14 commits in its 2026 class, ranked No. 8 nationally. Five-star recruits like Tristen Keys and Richard Anderson are already headed to Baton Rouge, fueling the Tigers’ recruiting momentum. Yet Kelly isn’t slowing down; just days after landing elite Edge rusher Trenton Henderson, LSU leads the predictions for Lake Nona’s 6’1″, 230 lb. phenom. A freakish talent who’s making waves nationwide. Now, if anyone thought Kelly was giving up, think again, as he’s just getting started.

LSU’s recruiting just got a major boost, landing top Florida edge rusher Trenton Henderson. The Pensacola Catholic senior spurned offers from 33 Division I schools, selecting LSU over Texas and Florida. At 6’4″ and powerfully built, Henderson dominated last season with 50 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. A five-star recruit with elite athleticism, Henderson is the cornerstone of LSU’s impressive 2026 class.

But it looks like Brian Kelly isn’t done yet, as he’s eyeing another key target, DeAnthony Lafayette – one of the top 50 defensive linemen in America. And the best part? LSU Tigers sit right at the top of On3’s RPM (Recruiting Prediction Machine) with a 96.5% chance to land him. Now, as he nears his decision date, that’s July 10, Lafayette’s already down to his final three schools: Miami, Oklahoma, and the Tigers. Even he seemed pretty hooked up with the program since the day he received the offer. “Man, it is amazing. This is something any kid dreams of achieving when they touch the field, and for me to get this offer is unreal. It’s coming from, debatably, one of the best college football programs of all time,” Lafayette said.

On top of that, LSU’s coaching staff is making sure that Lafayette comes straight to Brian Kelly’s team. “This is a guy we’ve been feeling great about for LSU for quite some time, as Coach [Kevin] Peoples has done a great job fending off schools like the Sooners and Hurricanes, and it looks like that hard work will pay off later this week,” the LSU Recruiting Instagram page shared. Even recruiting analysts John Garcia Jr. and Shea Dixon are giving an edge to Brian Kelly’s team in Lafayette’s recruitment trail.

But Oklahoma isn’t backing down anytime soon…

Brian Kelly’s 5-star target might take a different route

Brian Kelly and his team might sit at the top of the charts for DeAnthony Lafayette’s commitment, but even Oklahoma is making a strong push. Lafayette thoroughly enjoyed his official visit on June 20, and the Sooners pulled out all the stops. It was his first time in Norman, but they sure left a lasting impact on him. “It was great,” Lafayette said to the Rivals. “I had a good time—they showed me a great time, actually. It was a lot to take in, but I enjoyed it. [I’m] a need, and they want me, and they want to pour into me as a player for the next four years. It’s great. It’s an elite program, and it’s an elite environment. I did enjoy it a lot.”

During his time on campus, Lafayette immersed himself in the elite atmosphere, forging close bonds with the coaching staff and players. Now, what really worked in their favor was that the coaches. Oklahoma’s defensive ends coach, Miguel Chavis, and head coach Brent Venables ensured DeAnthony that Lafayette understands his role within the team’s strategy and culture.

“It was [Oklahoma DL] Taylor Wein,” Lafayette said. “[He said] that it was great [at Oklahoma], and it’s one of the best decisions he’s made in his life, to be honest. [Chavis] was showing me how they’re a multiple, aggressive, and player-friendly scheme. Them being the best D-line, it’s a no-brainer for me to go to Oklahoma, is basically what he was trying to say.”

So, Lafayette’s speed, strength, and explosiveness on the edge align with the Sooners’ preference to fill in for a weak-side rusher, like R Mason Thomas. Venables made it clear during their meeting that he is a top priority, not just another prospect. Now, Oklahoma is making a surge in Lafayette’s recruitment. Let’s see if Brian Kelly grabs his pledge…