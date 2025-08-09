Brian Kelly to Suspend JT Lindsey as LSU RB’s Attorney Issues Statement on Arrest – Insider Report

JT Lindsey committed to LSU back in April 2024 and had a notable senior season, being a four-star prospect and the 7th-ranked running back in the country. Initially, the plan for him was largely to sit behind Caden Durham and Kaleb Jackson, learn the craft, redshirt, and make a push for the starting spot the next season. In an ideal scenario, that plan might have worked out, but now? As he has been arrested on felony charges, his future hangs in the balance.

According to Matt Moscona of ‘Locked on LSU’, Lindsey is expected to be dismissed indefinitely from team activities, taking note of the previous precedents. ” JT Lindsay, who has been charged with a felony. It is right to assume, given LSU’s handbook stated code, that he would be suspended from all team activities,” said Moscona. Although he did point out the prediction to be speculative, the analyst still signaled to the previous precedent of Trey Holly getting charged with a felony, making things difficult for Lindsey at LSU.

“Trey Holly transferred to Southern University. The reason he had to transfer to Southern is that LSU has a policy whereby if a student is charged with a felony, then he is suspended indefinitely. So, Trey Holly, after being charged with a felony, was suspended indefinitely from all team activities,” concluded Moscona. But how did it all come to be for JT Lindsey?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to reports, Lindsey is charged with harboring two criminal individuals and being an “accessory to the fact” that the two were accused of murder back in May. The two suspects, 17-year-old Shemell Jacobs and 18-year-old Keldrick Jordan, allegedly stayed at Lindsey’s dorm for two weeks and were already wanted for a “second-degree murder,” according to the authorities. A warrant was then issued against LSU’s freshman running back, and he turned himself in on Friday.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The arrest warrant also showed that multiple guns were found in Lindsey’s apartment and that the RB had prior knowledge of the activities of the two suspects. The LSU officials, however, refused to comment on the situation “out of respect for the legal process,” and for now, JT Lindsey was released yesterday night on bail. As for the running backs, comment on the whole situation, his attorney denies any wrongdoing.

JT Lindsey remains adamant about his innocence

Lindsey, although he went to Alexandria Senior High School with the two suspects and also knew them. But his attorney, Kris Perret, denied any knowledge on Lindsey’s behalf about the two suspects’ past crimes. As per his attorney, Lindsey was in turn participating in a preseason camp while the alleged crimes happened in May. Moreover, his lawyer also relayed Lindsey’s stance on the allegations and charges to the media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Lindsey is adamant that he is innocent of any alleged criminal misconduct,” said Perrett, and said that the player is “fully cooperating with authorities and looks forward to clearing his name as quickly as possible.” Moreover, the attorney also denied any intent on the part of Lindsey involving the wrongdoing and showed support for the arrest of the two individuals. “He is glad that these individuals were taken into custody by authorities without incident.” The verdict?

It’s now more than possible that JT Lindsey would be suspended from team activities, barring the police clearing his name from the investigation soon. In that scenario, the running back room at LSU would still have Caden Durham and Kaleb Jackson, along with freshman Harlem Berry. Furthermore, Berry, being a five-star recruit, can also make a dominant case for himself this year, too, as Lindsey would be out of the picture.