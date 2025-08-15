Brian Kelly Urged to Fix Lingering Issue as Garrett Nussmeier Chases LSU History

The atmosphere in Baton Rouge is electric, and Brian Kelly is feeling the heat. Now in his fourth year at LSU, Kelly is under increasing pressure to deliver after missing the playoff in his first three seasons, with last year’s 9-4 mark doing little to quell concerns. With Garrett Nussmeier returning for his senior year, the Tigers are banking on their star quarterback to spark a turnaround. Nussmeier has the talent to excel, but the inconsistencies that plagued him last season remain a worry, and an LSU legend is urging Kelly to fix the holes and get the offense clicking.

Garrett Nussmeier comes into the 2025 season as a leading QB for LSU, and it’s tough to pinpoint his ultimate potential. Last year, he passed for 4,043 yards and 29 touchdowns but also had 12 picks, dividing opinions: some analysts lauded him, others were skeptical, and some remained on the fence. To really understand his ceiling, we’re looking at his ball placement and accuracy using Weighted On-Target Percentage, comparing him to his peers. From Week 13 on, he was dominant, completing 72.5% of passes for 8.9 yards per attempt with seven touchdowns and only one interception.

That’s what makes him an exceptional leader whom Brian Kelly trusts. But with those top-notch passing skills, there’s one key area that he still needs to address. And former LSU’s legendary QB Tommy Hodson, who’s still their all-time leading passer with 9,115 yards, points out that glaring issue, comparing him to his father, Doug Nussmeier. “I would say Garrett’s one of the better throwers I’ve seen in college football in a long time. I mean, he’s so—he’s very accurate, and he’s a great thrower. Doug was more of a runner and a pretty good thrower. I think Garrett’s a great thrower, and you know Doug probably doesn’t let Garrett run,” he said on WAFB.

Now, that’s a straight fact. Sure, Garrett Nussmeier is a great passer, but he really needs to extend his impact on the ground, too. “You know, he probably can run, but he probably taught him and said, ‘Son, this is not how you make it to the NFL. You got to be a pocket passer,'” Hodson added. Last season, he averaged a mere 3.7 yards per carry on 25 attempts, hindering LSU’s ability to keep defenses honest. His 7.7 yards per attempt ranked 11th in the SEC, hampered by the absence of deep threats and play-action. With Chris Hilton healthy, and Barion Brown and Nic Anderson now on the roster, complemented by a stronger run game, Nussmeier can create more explosive plays.

On top of that, if Brian Kelly wants to finally make it to the playoffs this season, Garrett Nussmeier needs to elevate his big-time throw percentage, which gauges passes featuring exceptional placement and timing, typically downfield or into tight coverage. His BTT% last year was 4.7%, 10th in the SEC, but it rose to 7.8% over the final three games. For a Heisman bid and a national title run, Nussmeier must maintain that higher rate, using one of the SEC’s best arms to consistently make elite throws.

But let’s not forget Brian Kelly’s offensive line wasn’t that great either, as Tommy Hodson points straight at it and says, “And we need to protect him better. I don’t think we protected him that well last year, especially, I think, from the Florida game on, he got sacked like seven times, I think. And then after that, I think people sort of figured us out a little bit on offense.” In a late-season game against Texas A&M, the LSU offensive line faltered, with left tackle Will Campbell at 49.3 and guard Paul Mubenga at 53.9, showing continued protection problems. In the last three games, the line gave up 11 sacks and 22 tackles for loss, highlighting ongoing issues in both pass and run blocking.

But even with the pressure, there’s one thing that’s backing Brian Kelly’s team’s future.

Brian Kelly’s team has strong secondary troops

LSU’s secondary performance has been inconsistent recently, leaving fans concerned. After a promising start in Brian Kelly’s initial 2022 season, thanks to key transfers, the defensive backfield faltered in both 2023 and 2024. In 2023, LSU’s pass defense ranked a dismal 118th nationally, surrendering 255.6 yards per game. While there was marginal progress last year, the unit remained subpar. Recognizing the need for significant change, LSU’s coaching staff aggressively addressed the issue this offseason.

Now, the Tigers are ready to showcase their strongest secondary yet under Kelly. They heavily utilized the transfer portal, securing top-tier talent to fill crucial gaps. Cornerback Mansoor Delane, the fourth-highest-rated corner in the portal, is joined by safeties AJ Haulcy and TaMarcus Cooley, ranked second and fifth nationally, respectively. These three have quickly become starters, significantly enhancing LSU’s defensive depth and experience.

Safety has long been a trouble spot for LSU. But with Haulcy and Cooley now holding down the backend, the Tigers finally have two proven playmakers ready for top-tier Power Four competition. Their presence not only solidifies the secondary but also allows LSU to utilize more aggressive coverage, giving the defense the flexibility it’s lacked for years. Delane will be key at corner, stepping in for Zy Alexander, LSU’s best corner in 2024.

Known for his physicality, Delane was targeted 72 times at Virginia Tech last year, allowing a completion rate of just 47.2%. Beyond these additions, returning players like Ashton Stamps, PJ Woodland, and Javien Toviano offer further promise, bringing both experience and potential breakout ability. With some consistency finally in sight, LSU’s secondary could be crucial to the Tigers reclaiming their defensive dominance.