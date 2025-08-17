Brian Kelly Warns LSU of Major Fix After Being Forced to Act for Garrett Nussmeier

Brian Kelly doesn’t need anyone to remind him how ugly LSU’s ground game looked in 2024. Despite being a program built on speed, grit, and raw muscle, the Tigers finished at the bottom in rushing offense in the SEC, averaging just 116.4 yards per game. The year before that, LSU had one of the most efficient rushing attacks in the country thanks to Jayden Daniels. But when he left for the NFL, the Tigers’ offense lost its safety net. Hence the struggle despite finishing 9-4. This year, the HC isn’t about to sit with the same narrative.

On August 16, The Bengal Tiger shared Brian Kelly’s blunt reminder of what LSU football must be in 2025. “There’s going to be times that you know that we’re running the ball and we have to impose our will on you,” the HC declared. It’s a philosophy shift. He isn’t satisfied with flashy passing stats or hoping Garrett Nussmeier can bail the team out through the air. His message is that LSU has to dominate the trenches and make the run game the program’s heartbeat again. But fixing what was broken in 2024 takes more than just talk.

Brian Kelly’s biggest offseason move was bringing in Alex Atkins, Florida State’s former offensive coordinator, to serve as LSU’s run game coordinator and tight ends coach. Atkins turned the Seminoles into a powerful rushing offense and finished 11th nationally in EPA/run in 2022. The HC praised the hire saying, “Alex is a veteran coach, and any time that you can add somebody that has has the kind of career that he’s had and influencing, in particular as a coordinator and as a run game coordinator, you’re adding another piece to a championship program.” It’s clear that he’s here to rebuild LSU’s foundation. And that foundation starts with who’s carrying the rock.

LSU’s running back room has been chaotic this offseason. JT Lindsey was suspended and Trey Holly transferred to Southern. So Brian Kelly confirmed Ju’Juan Johnson, a converted DB who once dabbled at QB, will stay at running back. He joins sophomore standout Caden Durham, Kaleb Jackson, and freshman phenom Harlem Berry. Durham was the lone bright spot last year, putting up 753 yards and six scores behind a shaky offensive line.

With only one returning full-time starter in center DJ Chester, LSU’s offensive front is still raw. But if Alex Atkins can scheme some cohesion, this group has the talent to change narratives. Still, even with Atkins overhauling the run game, Brian Kelly knows one truth. None of it matters if the quarterback isn’t protected.

Brian Kelly is serious about protecting Garrett Nussmeier

Garrett Nussmeier is LSU’s gamble. Brian Kelly has him on a pitch count in camp, determined to avoid the Jayden Daniels mistake of leaning on one man to do it all. That’s why Joe Sloan’s offense is drilling him hard in situational work. In one red-zone sequence, the QB threw a fade that transfer corner Mansoor Delane picked off, leading to a long, pointed huddle with the HC and OC. Every snap, every decision, will be magnified because LSU can’t afford cracks under center.

Former Tigers are making sure of that. Todd McClure reminded everyone of LSU’s slow starts. “What’s happened for the last two to three years in the openers, there’s a little pressure there,” he said. “To me, if you don’t respond to the ball quickly, the pressure starts to build a little bit. I think Coach Kelly knows that. His guys know that.” Justin Vincent was even more blunt. “You’re gonna play as a good team where preseason five or six All Americans, like it’s not gonna be a cakewalk by any means,” he said. “I think they are just as good as we are. We have just as many good players as they do.”

In other words, Brian Kelly’s plan to protect Garrett Nussmeier isn’t just about schemes. It’s about proving to LSU’s own legends that this team won’t stumble into another wasted season. Last year, LSU’s rushing attack was a liability. This year, the HC has drawn a line in the sand. His declaration was about survival. With Alex Atkins tasked to rebuild the run game, Joe Sloan fine-tuning the QB, and LSU legends watching closely, there’s no hiding place for this team anymore.