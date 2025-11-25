Brian Kelly’s Camp Claim LSU Is Hurting His Future as $54M Dilemma Refuses to Go Away

Brian Kelly is embroiled in a significant dispute with the university over his firing and a substantial $54 million payout. Essentially, his lawyers are arguing that LSU is being deceptive by not confirming he was fired “without cause,” which is making it nearly impossible for him to secure a new coaching position.

“Brian Kelly has expensive and smart attorneys for a reason. LSU allegedly tries to dangle the ‘without cause’ declaration, but only if BK withdraws his lawsuit. Now, Kelly says the Tigers have a hampered ability to get another job. Drama on the bayou,” Reporter Trey Wallace said on X.

LSU is constantly emphasizing the “with cause” notion to avoid paying the $54 million buyout. However, Brian Kelly’s attorneys are not backing down, as they sent LSU a letter stating that its actions are making things more complicated for Kelly, as it’s hurting his chances of landing other jobs. With schools like the Florida Gators, Auburn, and other programs looking for a coach, LSU’s claim that he was never “formally terminated” is hurting Kelly’s reputation.

“As you know, there is absolutely no basis to LSU’s contrived positions that Coach Kelly was not terminated, or that a cause existed for such termination, the letter from Brian Kelly’s attorney said.

LSU’s conduct, including its failure to confirm that Coach Kelly was terminated without cause and its unsupported allegations of misconduct against Coach Kelly, has made it nearly impossible for Coach Kelly to secure other football-related employment.”

This comes in after LSU board of supervisors allowed new president Wade Rousse to formally terminate Brian Kelly, but they still did not mention whether it would be “for cause” or “without cause.” This distinction matters the most for Kelly as it will decide if he gets his $54 million contract payout or not.

After LSU’s loss against the Aggies and a 5-3 record, Kelly was fired from the team. At first, LSU said it was mainly performance-related, as they didn’t go to one championship with him. But later they started claiming that athletic director Scott Woodward didn’t have the authority to fire him and then suggested that there was “cause” for termination. At that moment, Kelly had to take this bold step of filing a legal petition.

In their November 19 letter, Brian Kelly’s lawyers said that LSU asked him to withdraw the petition, but until given in writing that he was terminated without cause and paid the full damages, he won’t sign it. What’s even more confusing is the Tigers did try to settle the buyout by paying $25 million and $30 million in two installments, but after Kelly refused, things turned south.

For now, the delay in verdict is just hampering Brian Kelly’s future move. But making sure they get’s his replacement pretty soon.

LSU making moves for Brian Kelly’s replacement

With the regular season coming to an end, LSU is taking major steps to hire Brian Kelly’s replacement. They are planning to get Lane Kiffin on board after offering him a hefty $90 million deal, a number that will make Kiffin the highest-paid coach in college football. With his moves like visiting Baton Rouge and looking at places and high schools there, even his interest seems evident.

On top of it, they are also planning to invest $25 million in their roster, which is a major boost for them. This will not just help Kiffin hire good blue-chip players but will also advance their coaching search. This kind of investment is shocking, knowing Louisiana’s Gov. Jeff Landry’s critical take on former AD Scott Woodward’s move to sign $54 million with Brian Kelly. Now they are all pretty satisfied with this amount.

Kiffin even had a meeting with Ole Miss AD Keith Carter and Chancellor Glenn Boyce, but there’s still no confirmation on his move. Let’s wait and see if he’s going to join the Tigers for next season or not.