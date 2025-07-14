Brian Kelly’s LSU and Two SEC Rivals Make Final 5 for 2026 No. 1 IOL

If you look at LSU’s 2026 recruiting class, you’ll figure Brian Kelly is building something nasty again. Like, 2012 Notre Dame trench nasty. Because in Baton Rouge, he and his O-line coach Brad Davis are closing in on the crown jewel of the 2026 class. At 6’3, 285 pounds, the Richmond (VA) St. Christopher standout has been torching defenders and stacking offers since middle school. With 45 scholarships on the table, including blueblood offers from Alabama, Oregon, and USC, it was only a matter of time he narrowed his interest down. And LSU’s very much in that list.

Darius Gray, the nation’s top IOL just trimmed down his list and three SEC powers are still standing. On June 13, Rivals recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett dropped the bomb on X. “BREAKING: Five-Star IOL Darius Gray is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’3 285 IOL from Richmond, VA is ranked as the No. 1 IOL in the ‘26 Class (per Rivals).” The five schools include LSU, South Carolina, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Clemson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

That’s two SEC titans and Brian Kelly’s Tigers going head to head for a guy who might anchor a national title O-line. And according to On3 Rivals RPM, LSU leads with 51.5% to land Darius Gray with the Gamecocks lurking with 32.5%. Shane Beamer and his team has been in this race by handing him an offer even before he played his first high school game. And their early interest makes sense because he went on to become a beast on the O-line. Last season, he rocked in both pass protection and run blocking while also getting snaps as a D-lineman stacking up 50 tackles, 17.5 TFLs, and eight sacks. But Tennessee’s still a big player too.

The Vols rolled out the orange carpet in March and June, giving the big man a front-row seat to their spring workouts. “Tennessee has always been at the top of the list for me for however long I’ve been knowing them, and they’ve never changed since,” he said. Darius Gray also gave a shout out to the consistency saying, “They’re the same people as I met them the very first time, so that’s big.” Josh Heupel and Glen Elarbee are cooking the right recipe in Knoxville. Meanwhile, Ohio State and Clemson are trying to crash the SEC party here. But Bayou still holds the edge in this recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Darius Gray is intrigued with Brian Kelly’s dominance in the trenches

Brian Kelly knows how to recruit not just linemen but architects in guys who build empires in the trenches. Steve Wiltfong called it early saying, “Darius Gray is one of LSU’s most coveted targets regardless of position. His recruitment’s going to go into the fall, but I have an RPM in favor of LSU right now.” The On3 recruiting insider also added, “He is not an NIL recruit like so many of these other five stars. So, I think it’s an old school recruitment that LSU is doing very well in.”

Darius Gray’s June 13 official visit to LSU worked in his favor. “My OV was fantastic,” he stated. “The ability to play for a coach like Coach [Brad] Davis, and Coach [Joe] Sloan excites me the most while winning a National Championship for the fans!” LSU’s pitch is louder than money because it’s about player development, NFL track record, and family culture. Will Campbell, Emery Jones, and incoming studs like Brysten Martinez and Emmanuel Tucker. “LSU is definitely one of the top schools,” he added. “The ability to follow the footsteps of many greats that came here before!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But don’t count out South Carolina either. The Gamecocks have been in the game longer than most schools. Still, as of now, there’s no commitment date. Just five programs fighting for a program-changer. So, time will tell.