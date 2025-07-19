Brian Kelly’s LSU Face Flip Threat from ACC Powerhouse for 2026 Commit

Just hours after LSU secured a massive win with five-star DL Lamar Brown out of Baton Rouge, the Tigers struck again. This time, it’s a new force off the edge. Lake Nona’s 3-star defensive end from Orlando made it official on the night of July 10. He picked LSU over Miami and Oklahoma — a bold move that shakes up the recruiting trail. Following that, the Tigers now hold 16 commits in their 2026 class, with this one marking Florida’s second pledge. So momentum is building in Baton Rouge, and the script is changing fast.

So, who’s the latest spark in LSU’s 2026 class? DeAnthony Lafayette. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound edge rusher out of Lake Nona joins forces with five-star phenom Trenton Henderson from Pensacola Catholic — forming a dangerous duo. But now, the flip talk begins. And why not? Lafayette turned heads last season with 73 tackles, 17.5 sacks, and a staggering 47 QB hurries. He’s a menace off the edge, and LSU saw it coming. “Coach [Kevin] Peoples called me after watching my film and Rivals camp reps — he said he had to offer,” Lafayette told On3. But now the real question: who’s bold enough to try and steal this rising star?

On July 18, On3’s Chad Simmons dropped a bomb—Florida State has offered DeAnthony Lafayette. The Seminoles missed out on Katrell Webb and Chris Addison, who chose Purdue and Michigan State, respectively. Now, FSU’s edge board is running thin. Desperate times, bold moves. Given that, the ‘Noles have turned their sights to SEC territory, aiming to flip Lafayette from LSU. It’s a risky play, but with a gap to fill, FSU is swinging big.

And the flip buzz got even louder when DeAnthony Lafayette showed his excitement on X. He posted, “#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from @Coach_Knighton to play at @FSUFootball.” That’s no small shoutout. And for LSU, losing him would sting—bad. Here’s the thing, Lafayette isn’t just a force on the field; he’s a freak athlete. The edge rusher clocked an impressive 11.45 in the 100-meter dash. So, speed, power, and production; he’s the total package. And now, he’s officially on FSU’s radar.

While this ACC powerhouse tries to reel in Florida’s No. 73 prospect, LSU still holds the upper hand. The Tigers already boast a stacked D-line class. Five-star Lamar Brown. Four-star Richard Anderson. 5-star Trenton Henderson. That’s a scary trio. Add DeAnthony Lafayette? That’s icing on the cake for HC Brian Kelly, DC Blake Baker, and the LSU staff. So, they’ve built a wall in the trenches, and Lafayette might be the final brick.

But while one ACC team wants to flip their commit, a win against another ACC team could be the perfect way for LSU to start the season.

LSU’s Week 1 matchup is a headline to watch this season

Heading into the 2025 season, the pressure is on for Brian Kelly in year 4 at LSU. Expectations are sky-high in Baton Rouge, but so are the stakes. Week 1 hasn’t been kind to the Tigers. They’ve dropped five straight season openers dating back to 2020. That’s a trend Kelly is desperate to break. And this year’s opener? No cupcake. LSU travels to face Clemson on August 30—a clash of playoff hopefuls right out of the gate. And at SEC Media Days, Kelly didn’t shy away from the challenge. He stressed how crucial it is to start 1-0. So, for LSU, it’s not just about setting the tone; it’s about flipping the script.

However, Brian Kelly isn’t hiding from LSU’s Week 1 woes. “This is one of our tangible goals… we want to start the season 1-0,” he said, pointing to Clemson as a respected—but—beatable opponent. “It’s going to be difficult… but we’re excited about the challenge.” And Star linebacker Whit Weeks echoed the urgency. “Every day we go into work to change that narrative,” he said. “Clemson’s just the first team we have to beat to achieve those goals.” So, for LSU, it’s more than just a win.

Since taking over from Ed Orgeron in 2021, Brian Kelly has guided LSU to a solid 29-11 record. But a statement win over Clemson in the season opener could mark his biggest breakthrough yet. It would be LSU’s strongest start since the legendary 2019 season, when the Tigers went 15-0 and brought home the national title. Now, let’s see if they can take down the ACC powerhouse or not.