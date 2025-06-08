Brian Kelly’s LSU on High Alert as 285lb Ole Miss Target Sends Alarming Message Before Commitment Decision

This offseason, college football has been filled with news about players moving teams. But one thing keeps coming up: the family vibes. New Albany’s four-star offensive tackle first made headlines by committing to Mississippi State. He picked them over big programs like Tennessee and LSU because he felt that ‘family vibes’ in Starkville and with Coach Jeff Lebby’s team. He even said, “I love their staff, it’s just like family.” But for some, a sense of belonging isn’t always enough. On June 2, the OT surprised fans by decommitting from Mississippi State, reopening his recruitment, and keeping college football buzzing.

Four-star offensive tackle Emanuel Tucker isn’t staying uncommitted for long. He’s already eyeing his next move in college football. On Saturday, Tucker told On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons that—“Things have changed; I will announce my commitment on June 13.” We are talking about a big 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle who is ranked by On3 as the No. 271 overall recruit and the No. 10 player in Mississippi for the 2026 class. His recruitment is sure going to be a tough fight. And it all comes down to Brian Kelly vs. Lane Kiffin now.

On June 8, Chad Simmons broke the news on X: Tucker’s decision is down to Ole Miss and LSU—the two schools that picked up steam after his MSU decommitment. He made an official stop at Ole Miss last weekend and is visiting LSU this weekend. So, the stage is set, and the battle for Tucker’s signature just got real.

Fresh off his official visit to Oxford, Tucker told Wiltfong he wasn’t in a hurry to decide. But plans have shifted—now, the Rebels are in the final mix, and a commitment could drop any day.

The momentum is building fast, and Ole Miss is closing in strong. Tucker was all smiles after his Ole Miss visit. “It was great,” he said. What stood out most? “My favorite thing was how they ran their offense. It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.” Who wouldn’t want to play for an offensive mastermind like Lane Kiffin? After all, his Rebels’ offense is one of the best in the SEC.

But LSU is currently leading in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. After Tucker’s surprise decommitment from Mississippi State, Wiltfong swung his pick toward the Tigers. Now, with an official visit to Baton Rouge lined up this weekend, Tucker is set to make his big decision in just six days.

Good news hits—but setbacks follow: Brian Kelly’s LSU lands the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver, only for him to visit a fierce SEC rival despite his verbal commitment.

LSU could be facing a major recruitment blow

Hattiesburg’s own five-star WR Tristen Keys continues to make waves this offseason, juggling both his growth on the field and a high-stakes recruiting journey. Ranked as the No. 1 wideout in the nation, Keys made headlines when he verbally pledged to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers back in March—right after a swift unofficial visit to Baton Rouge.

But the nation’s top programs aren’t backing down. Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Bama, and Vols are all dialing up the pressure, keeping Keys in their sights. After a dominant junior season, he’s been unstoppable, climbing the recruiting charts and cementing himself as a consensus Top-10 overall prospect. The race for Keys is only heating up.

However, the nation’s top receiver powered Hattiesburg High to a stunning 13-1 finish in 2024, racking up 58 catches for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Keys is making waves—and not just on the field. Though still verbally committed to LSU, he’s hitting the road hard this summer.

Last weekend, he took an official visit to Coral Gables, soaking in the Miami vibe with Mario Cristobal, and came away impressed. “I’m ready for my mind and my heart to align with each other on one school,” he said. And speaking with 247Sports, Keys revealed he’s keeping his options wide open and is “considering” a flip. Given that Cristobal lured a top recruit like Jackson Cantwell, it now seems anything is possible.

Now, Tristen Keys is off to Texas A&M for another official visit, as the Aggies continue to spark his interest. With more visits lined up, this summer is shaping up to be a defining chapter in his recruiting journey.