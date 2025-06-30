Brian Kelly’s LSU Tipped to Land Elite Defensive Talent From Florida After Texas Visit

Brian Kelly has made one thing abundantly clear at LSU—recruiting in the SEC isn’t part of the job; it is the job. “You get in the process from the very beginning, in it ’til the very end,” Kelly said. And this all-in approach is now paying dividends. The Tigers are red-hot on the 2026 recruiting trail, recently securing a significant in-state victory with Dezyrian Ellis, Louisiana’s No. 2 athlete and a true two-way playmaker. This commitment has propelled LSU to the No. 6 spot nationally, giving them serious momentum. With July approaching, Kelly’s team is energized and ready to continue their recruiting surge, with a new five-star prospect already on their radar.

That next potential headliner is five-star EDGE rusher Trenton Henderson. Known for his explosive speed off the edge and his build for tough SEC matchups, Henderson could be the next major commitment in Brian Kelly’s impressive summer recruiting run.

Well, Brian Kelly and his staff rolled out the red carpet in June, hosting a wave of official visitors as LSU looks to cash in on its summer recruiting push. Now, the countdown begins. One of the biggest names on their board—Trenton Henderson—is just days away from making it official. The Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) standout, a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 class, is set to announce his commitment on July 2. With LSU firmly in the final three and a strong OV to Baton Rouge still fresh, the Tigers are right in the thick of it as Henderson’s decision nears.

On June 29, the tide turned in a big way for LSU. According to LSU Recruiting, Henderson is now trending toward the Tigers. On3 insiders Steve Wiltfong and Shea Dixon both logged predictions for LSU—a major swing in momentum.

The 6’4”, 225-pound pass rusher had been leaning Florida’s way after a strong visit to Gainesville in mid-June. For weeks, the Gators looked like the frontrunners. But LSU’s early buzz from his May 30–June 1 official visit never faded. Henderson has always spoken highly of the Tigers—and now, they’re surging back into the lead at just the right time. On top of that, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, LSU holds a 58.0% edge, while Florida trails at 36.4%.

Simply put, as decision day nears for Trenton Henderson, LSU has caught fire at the perfect moment. Coach Peoples ramped up the pressure, putting LSU back in the lead for Henderson. The defensive force, who tallied 50 tackles, 18 TFLs, and 20 QBH last season, is down to LSU, Florida, and Texas. So, landing him would be a statement win for Brian Kelly’s 2026 class and a huge boost for the Tigers’ future defense.

But Florida isn’t backing down in the race for Trenton Henderson. The Gators have made a late, strong push—and it’s showing. Henderson has built a strong bond with D-line coach Mike Peterson, saying, “He doesn’t sugarcoat anything to me. He just always tells me the truth and anything I need to hear.” That honesty, paired with consistent attention, has made an impression. “Florida, they always made me feel like I’m one of their top guys, but now I’m really starting to feel it,” he added. Now, with his decision just around the corner, the Gators are still swinging big.

The Longhorns are also strongly pursuing Henderson, proving they’re still in the running. He made an official visit to Austin on June 20—a trip originally set for USC before Henderson pulled the plug on the Trojans. That visit clearly made an impact, as Texas quickly landed in his final three. Ranked as the No. 10 player in Florida, Henderson has the Longhorns firmly in the mix. So, Texas is swinging big in SEC territory—and they’re not going down without a fight. After official visits to Michigan, LSU, Florida, and Auburn, he’s trimmed his list and is nearing a decision. Although LSU “set the standard” early on, per On3, the race is tightening as other contenders surge late. Still…

Brian Kelly holds the upper hand

Brian Kelly is firmly in the driver’s seat for Trenton Henderson. While in-state powers like Florida and FSU are fighting to keep him home, LSU is surging at just the right time. His official visit to Baton Rouge left Henderson more than just impressed. “LSU is at the top of my list,” he said. “They just set the standard for the rest of my official visits. The environment around the place and how they really prioritized me made a big impact on me. I like how wide open the room is at my position and how I have a chance to play early. This visit helped LSU a lot.” So, with momentum swinging their way, the Tigers are looking tough to beat.

LSU rolled out the red carpet for Trenton Henderson, and Edge Rushers coach Kevin Peoples led the charge. As Henderson’s lead recruiter, Peoples spent quality time with the five-star EDGE throughout the visit, and it clearly made an impact. “They made me feel great, and I felt at home with them,” said Henderson. “Their message to me was that I am needed, not wanted, and that I am a priority for LSU.” That kind of connection speaks volumes. So, LSU isn’t just recruiting Henderson—they’re building trust, and it’s paying off.

Brian Kelly’s LSU may be the favorite to land Trenton Henderson, but this battle is far from over. All three finalists are making a full-court press as the clock winds down. Each school is giving its best pitch—now it comes down to who checks every box. So, the finish line is in sight, but the race is still wide open.