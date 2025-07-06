Brian Kelly’s LSU Woes Exposed as Former Player Sounds Alarm on O-Line Attitude

If Brian Kelly wants LSU to take the next step, it starts in the trenches. Running the ball isn’t optional — it’s mandatory. Last season, the Tigers’ offensive line was rock-solid in pass protection, giving Garrett Nussmeier clean pockets nearly every week. But when it came to moving in the run game, things didn’t click. So, that has to change. Even with four linemen drafted, Kelly expects more. And it’s now beyond talent — it’s about attitude and edge.

Well, Caden Durham showed heart, racking up 753 yards and six scores, even while playing through a broken toe. On top of that, Josh Williams was the steady hand, chipping in 482 yards of his own. But Kelly’s mindset is clear: LSU needs to impose its will, line up, and run it right at you — even when you know it’s coming. So, no tricks. No excuses. Just dominance.

Following that, on the July 5 episode of Off The Bench: LSU, former LSU stars Jacob Hester and Matt Flynn sat down to dissect the Tigers’ running game heading into the 2025 season. Flynn didn’t mince words, saying, “They didn’t have that last year.” Hester echoed the sentiment, adding, “Yeah, that was the most frustrating part of the season last year watching, just from home or the stands where we were watching. It was, I get it, like in this with our offense, with our skill set that we have. Yeah, we’re going to throw the ball. It’s going to be a throw-first situation. That’s what we’re going to — like when the back’s against the wall, that’s what we’re going to lean to. And then we’re going to throw you off balance with some running game here and there.”

In short: Their tone captured what many around the program have felt — LSU had the talent, but the lack of a reliable run game left a gap that couldn’t be ignored. And Hester didn’t sugarcoat it when talking about LSU’s short-yardage struggles. When it came to third-and-short or fourth-and-one, the Tigers just couldn’t get it done. “I know we’re running, you know we’re running — let’s see who wins,” said Hester. According to him, LSU lost that battle far too often. And the issue wasn’t just a scheme, it was the attitude. He pointed to a lack of physical dominance, calling out the run game’s lack of creativity and execution. You can break down the X’s and O’s all day, per Hester, but in those key moments, LSU couldn’t line up and move the chains. That’s what stung the most.

In conclusion, Hester made one thing clear — winning in short-yardage comes down to mentality over mechanics. “At the end of the day, when it’s fourth and one, there’s an attitude involved,” he said. It’s not just about the play call. It’s about teaching offensive linemen to move bodies, to get the first down with their own willpower before the RB even touches the ball. Following that, Hester recalled what every coach—from Jimbo Fisher to Les Miles, and Greg Studrawa—preached on the goal line: “If it’s third and one, fourth and one, on the goal — you have to score. You have to score. Finish in the end zone if you want any chance.” So, that edge was missing in 2024. And for Hester, that was the most disappointing part.

Right now, LSU’s offensive line mentality is under fire from the former player, who points out Brian Kelly’s persistent offensive problems; however, 2025 may mark a turning point. With preseason camp just a month away, Garrett Nussmeier has taken the offseason personally. He’s dialed in on extending plays with his legs, sharpening his decision-making, and stepping up as a true leader under center. Because Nuss knows that for LSU to rise, he can’t just be a passer — he has to be a playmaker.

But Brian Kelly’s challenges didn’t stop there — now, his biggest question looms large as concerns about Garrett Nussmeier begin to come true.

Brian Kelly’s setback heading into the season

The heat is rising in Baton Rouge, and Brian Kelly feels it more than anyone. Entering year four without a playoff appearance, the clock is ticking. Last season’s 9-4 finish fell flat, and LSU’s title hopes fizzled fast. Now, with Garrett Nussmeier back for his final ride, the Tigers are banking on a breakthrough. But for that to happen, the offensive line has to step up. Last year’s struggles up front were glaring — just look at the Ole Miss game: 84 rushing yards, 3.5 per carry, and Nussmeier went 4-of-12 passing. That kind of collapse can’t happen again. In the SEC, talent isn’t enough — toughness wins.

Here, Blake Ruffino didn’t hold back on AYS Sports, firing a clear warning at Brian Kelly: LSU’s offensive line is still a problem. He praised Garrett Nussmeier’s offseason focus on getting stronger and running more, but made it clear — that alone won’t fix things. “You’ve got to give him time to take shots downfield,” said Ruffino. Despite Nussmeier’s confidence, last season’s numbers tell the real story — LSU ranked 22nd in rushing and averaged just 115.1 YPG. Ruffino also pointed fingers at the play-calling: “Not all of this was on the O-line… running backs missed holes, and the staff has to design better run plays.” So, the message? If Brian Kelly wants a title run, LSU’s ground game must rise — fast.

However, Brian Kelly isn’t short on talent up front — Tyree Adams returns, and veteran transfers Braelin Moore and Josh Thompson bring much-needed experience to the O-line. On the outside, Barion Brown adds explosive speed, but the real X-factor might be RB Caden Durham. Even behind last year’s shaky line, Durham was a bright spot, showing grit and burst that gave LSU hope on the ground. If Garrett Nussmeier is going to lead a playoff push, Kelly’s top priority has to be protecting him.

And Ruffino echoed that urgency, stating, “I think of national title teams… what do they all have in common? They could run the football.” So, whether it’s OSU, Bama, Michigan, LSU, or Georgia’s own 2019 squad, the blueprint is the same — dominate on the ground, or get left behind. Now, let’s see if, with the weapons around him, Brian Kelly’s QB1 can lead a title run this season.