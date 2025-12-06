brand-logo
Broken Record Kalani Sitake Says Same Thing 5x Over in Desperate BYU Plea to CFP Committee

By Insiya Johar

Dec 6, 2025 | 5:27 PM EST

Link Copied!
It was the second time in three weeks that BYU tasted dust against Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech. The Cougars entered AT&T Stadium, shouldering playoff hopes, but a 34-7 upset snuffed out those dreams. Despite facing such a huge loss, head coach Kalani Sitake had just one message for the CFP committee.

Texas Tech is “the best team in the country,” as Sitake put it. Repeating that string of thought five times, he points to the respect and admiration BYU has for the Red Raiders. He praised the grit his roster displayed for facing off against such an elite unit twice within a month.

“If you look at what Texas Tech’s done, they’re the best team in the country for a reason; I am not on the committee. (But) I can tell you one thing, who’s played the best team in the country twice we have.

Does that mean that you’re not one of the best 12? I have no idea. I’m not in that committee. I don’t make the decisions, but others will find out.”

No. 4-ranked Texas Tech is a dangerous unit. Their offense ranks fourth nationally, averaging 489.2 yards per game. On the other hand, the defense has allowed 258.9 total yards to its opponents (ranking No. 6), limiting them to 11.3 points per game.

