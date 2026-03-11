Brother’s Battle With Incurable Disease Leads Arch Manning’s Teammate to Emotional Texas Admission

For Arch Manning’s teammate, Colin Simmons, football dominance is only part of the story. Behind the junior edge rusher stands someone who means even more to him: his younger brother, Clayton. But his brother’s battle has now pushed Colin to share an emotional note about his family’s arrival in Austin.

“Colin Simmons told us this AM that he was able to move his mom from DFW to Austin last year. His younger brother, Clayton (11), has autism, and Simmons said there are better resources available for him here,” reported Austin Statesman’s David Eckert on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Clayton was just 4 years old, doctors diagnosed him with autism. Since then, Colin’s bond with Clayton quietly became the Texas edge rusher’s most powerful motivation. Even he admitted that his younger brother is the main reason behind his rise, saying, “He (Clayton) has no choice but to be my why.”

Even last year, Colin relocated his mother, Monica McCarley, and brother from South Dallas to Austin because the family struggled to find activities and support systems for Clayton’s neurodevelopmental disorder.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the area that we lived in, there’s absolutely nothing for special-needs kids to do,” said his mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of this “why,” Colin never lost sight of home. Despite having a rising high school football career at that time, whenever he was free, he spent it with his brother. Out of Duncanville High School, with 5-star status and a staggering 22.5 sacks, his choice to play for Texas was only because of Clayton. In 2023, during his official visit, seeing head coach Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff happily playing tag with Clayton sealed the moment.

Now, with their arrival in Texas, his mother doesn’t have to drive 90 minutes one way to find high-quality resources. In fact, Clayton gained access to better specialized care and educational environments. On top of that, the Longhorns team up with “Art for Autism” in support of autistic children.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, before relocating to Austin, using resources from his NIL opportunities, Colin Simmons and his mother launched a nonprofit organization to help children with autism. Founded in 2024, it was named Clay’s Color Crew. That initiative focuses on providing specialized care, resources, and engaging activities. Though the vision behind this foundation was simple for Colin.

“It’s just the love that I have for my little brother and the kids that are like him,” he said. “I feel like it is a blessing to be able to do this and to be in the position I’m in right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Colin Simmons’ love for his brother not only helps him to take such a charitable initiative, but it’s the only reason behind the junior rusher’s continued growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas edge rusher still improving, motivated by his ‘why’

The expectations were sky-high when Colin Simmons arrived at Texas. As the Longhorns opened spring practice, head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear that Simmons’ biggest improvement this offseason is his leadership. Even last season, that growing leadership became visible.

“I think Colin has really grown in that aspect,” said Sarkisian. “We asked a little more of him last year… I asked a ton of him in December getting ready for that bowl game. I’ve been very impressed with Colin.”

Colin Simmons is returning to Austin after a breakout campaign that included 12 sacks and 15.5 TFLs, earning second-team All-American honors. But this season, the junior rusher comes with not only physical but also mental strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Colin’s maturity has been something he and his mom are very proud of, and we are very proud of it, too,” added Sarkisian.

Now his leadership and growing maturity may help Texas make a CFP title run in the upcoming season, but his brother will always remain the inspiration behind his dominance.