“Brought Me Back…”: Steve Sarkisian Not Backing Off On In-State Target Despite Commitment to Rival Program

Recruitment is never a done deal until the prospect puts pen to paper. That’s why, even though three-star defensive lineman Amari Vickerson has already pledged to the SMU Mustangs, Steve Sarkisian and Texas have still been in his pursuit. The head coach’s efforts are now beginning to pay off.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Vickerson visited the Longhorns recently. According to On3, this is the first time since he committed to the Mustangs that he visited Austin. Now, SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee might have a reason to worry. The burnt orange is now appealing to Vickerson big time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything went right with Texas today,” Vickerson told Rivals. “What brought me back to Texas was the constant communication to get me back on campus. The staff and Coach Baker are doing a phenomenal job of recruiting me and my family, with Coach Sark, Coach Baker, and Coach Muschamp… pretty much the entire team because players have been reaching out to me as well, saying what’s what and the real about Texas and the staff.”

“What caught my eye was the intensity in meetings and in practice, and how Texas is a self-taught team,” Vikerson said. “The staff are starting to become my brothers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past two seasons, Vickerson has hauled in 33 tackles. As a junior, he’s also recorded 4.5 sacks. But his pedigree also makes him a talented prospect. He is the son of Kevin Vickerson, a former defensive tackle who played with the Titans, Broncos, and Chiefs. The elder Vickerson played at Michigan State. Texas might be pushing for Amari because of this potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Longhorns were never out of contention for Vickerson, but the hype most likely must have died down for the DL when he made his decision. Texas even made it to his final five, but SMU and Texas A&M seemed to be the frontrunners at that time. But this recent momentum with Amari Vickerson will bring him back for an official visit, which is scheduled for June. One important factor in this development is the new defensive coordinator, Will Muschamp, who got to work flipping him early.

Through Muschamp, Texas has a solid chance of landing Amari Vickerson

Muschamp was hired by Texas in December last year. Muschamp has not been in a coordinator role since 2023, when Georgia won the National Championship. But the Longhorns opportunity was tough to pass on, since he had already coached here from 2008 to 2010. His arrival at Austin changed things for Amari Vickerson, because he shares an overlap with the coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Knowing Coach Muschamp helped me a lot,” he told Rivals. “He actually coached my dad with the Dolphins, so we already had that connection. He’s been a mentor for me, just helping me understand recruiting and how to move through everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Muschamp was the assistant head coach of the Dolphins when Kevin Vickerson played for the team.

The Longhorns got into the mix early and extended an offer to the DL in 2024. He has since visited Austin a few times, but SMU made a bigger mark on him. Even though Vickerson told On3 that he is “100%” locked in with the Mustangs, Texas will still be going full steam ahead. It’s still an open race for Steve Sarkisian if he continues to present Texas as the place to be for the DL.