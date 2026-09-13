Browns Among 3 NFL Teams Desperate for QB Help Who Sent Scouts to Watch Arch Manning Against Ohio State

Arch Manning has generated more NFL scouting eyes than any college prospect in recent memory, and the crowd in Columbus proves it. When Texas kicked off against Ohio State, talent evaluators from 17 pro franchises filled the press box, headlined by representatives from the Cleveland Browns and two other franchises desperate for a quarterback. All three front offices sent multiple scouts with one clear mission: evaluate whether college football’s most hyped signal-caller is ready to save a struggling NFL franchise.

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While the 2027 NFL Draft is still months away, September is when pro evaluators build their initial foundation. Early-season matchups like Texas versus Ohio State serve as the ultimate proving ground, forcing scouts to travel early so they can grade elite prospects against NFL-caliber defenses in high-pressure environments. For general managers eyeing a top pick, seeing how a quarterback handles pre-snap reads and physical pass rushes in September reveals far more than stat lines against lesser opponents later in the fall.

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Coming from football royalty, Manning carries a heavy family name, but he has the arm to match it. That is exactly why struggling teams like the Cleveland Browns are paying close attention. Cleveland has cycled through starting quarterbacks for years without finding a true savior. According to analyst Ryan Fowler of NBC Sports, the Browns sent top scouts to Texas specifically to grade Manning under heavy pressure.

Cleveland’s interest is not a sudden whim. Longtime Browns insider Jake Trotter recently noted that team owner Jimmy Haslam has been keeping tabs on the young signal-caller for months. As Trotter bluntly put it, Cleveland fans need to accept that their next franchise savior is likely playing on Saturdays right now, not Sundays.

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Imago December 31, 2025: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning 16 after a 60 yard touchdown run during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines of Cheez-Its Bowl. Texas defeated Michigan 41-27 in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Media Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251231_faf_cg2_023 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Manning’s presence at the Texas Pro Day during the 2026 draft cycle made headlines, even though he was returning to the Longhorns. Browns’ scouts reportedly took an interest in him and have been following him since. Manning’s 3,163 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns last season solidified his status as a top, if not top-10, NFL prospect.

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But Cleveland is not the only team sitting in the QB emergency room. The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins are right alongside them, heading up a list of three franchises desperate to fix their long-term signal-caller spot. Indianapolis has dealt with endless injury setbacks under center, while Miami’s dynamic offense has hit a wall due to roster uncertainty. When reporter Dan Hope released the scout attendance list for the game, representatives from all three QB-needy teams were right near the front of the line. The list is as follows:

49ers (2), Colts (2), Cowboys (2), Dolphins (2), Patriots (2), Browns, Broncos, Chargers, Eagles, Jets, Lions, Panthers, Rams, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans, Vikings. In his X post, Hope also noted that former Ohio State OT Jamarco Jones is the Lions’ representative.

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Trailing behind the Browns in their chase of Manning are two other teams. The Indianapolis Colts’ luck ran out last year. After their starter and backup QBs were injured, they had to ask Philip Rivers to come out of retirement and play for them. At the age of 44, he was the oldest QB to play in NFL history.

The Miami Dolphins parted ways with their longtime starter, Tua Tagovailoa, in an overhaul to make space for Malik Willis. However, if Willis, who has no regular-season experience, does not do well under new HC Jeff Hafley, the Dolphins could look to Manning, a Heisman Trophy contender.

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Of the many 2027 draft prospects, Manning’s list of suitors is by far the most impressive. His stats keep up with his football royalty last name. But keeping up with the five-star, top-10 expectations could prove to be an uphill battle. Especially when another name commands respect and hope just like him.

Dante Moore let go of an NFL career for the time being and returned to the Oregon Ducks for another season. He shared that losing the Peach Bowl was a lesson, urging him to win a national title for his program. He was and still is one of the most sought-after prospects, especially among QBs, putting a legion over Manning.

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NFL executives and scouts vote Dante Moore as the top 2027 QB draft pick

Pete Thamel, ESPN’s college football expert, asked NFL stakeholders a simple question: “Who will be the top quarterback taken in the upcoming draft?” He and the football fans have the answer. And although Manning made it to the list, he wasn’t the first name that popped into mind.

As per their votes, Moore is the No.1 QB to be picked by an NFL team in the next draft. The list is as follows:

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Dante Moore, Oregon: 14

Arch Manning, Texas: 7

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina: 2

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Sam Leavitt, LSU: 1

CJ Carr, Notre Dame: 1

Moore’s experience and overall production may have been the defining factor in this result. With 30 passing TDs and 3,565 yards, Moore is leading the prediction so far. As the season progresses, a change in opinion is highly likely. Whether the Browns change their mind about Manning, given their trail, would be interesting to see.