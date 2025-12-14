Browns Football Coach Gives Major Update in Heartbreaking Admission after Tragic Shooting Incident

Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, became the site of unimaginable tragedy on Saturday afternoon. A shooting occurred during final exam review sessions in the Barus and Holley engineering building. Two students lost their lives, and nine others were wounded. Bears assistant football coach Willie Edwards provided a crucial update that brought at least some measure of relief to those connected with the program.

“Love our city and love this school @BrownUniversity .. praying for all the victims and their families 💔 . we’re incredibly grateful to report that all 106 of players & our entire staff are accounted for @BrownU_Football,” Edwards wrote in the hours following the shooting.

The statement carried enormous weight for parents, families, and alumni who were desperately trying to confirm their loved ones’ safety. While the football team’s safety provided one small source of relief, the gratitude was tempered by profound grief for the victims and their families. University President Christina Paxson confirmed that at least eight of the victims, including the two who passed away, were students. As of early Sunday morning, one patient remained in critical condition, six were in critical but stable condition, and two were stable.​

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooting occurred during what should have been a routine final exam review session for an introductory economics class in Room 166, which has a capacity of 186 people. Since it was the second day of final examinations for fall semester, the building wasn’t locked. Security footage showed the suspect, dressed in black, calmly walking away from the engineering building.

The investigators could not determine whether the individual was a student since their face was not clearly visible. Hundreds of officers from multiple agencies have been searching the campus and surrounding neighborhoods while the Brown community remained under shelter-in-place orders well into the night.​

ADVERTISEMENT

For the football program, Edwards’ immediate priority was confirming the whereabouts and safety of every single person connected to the team. Student-athletes would have been scattered across campus during finals week. The fact that all 106 players were quickly accounted for speaks to the rapid communication that took place as the crisis unfolded.

Brown’s Department of Public Safety worked closely with local law enforcement to coordinate the response. They also helped the university track down students and staff who were in various locations when the lockdown began. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee pledged all available state resources to apprehend the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

President Paxson’s address to a shattered community

President Christina Paxson stood before a devastated Brown University community Saturday night and delivered a statement no university leader ever wants to make.

“This is a deeply tragic day for Brown, our families, and our local community,” she said. “There are truly no words that can express the deep sorrow we are feeling for the victims of the shooting that took place today at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She confirmed what everyone had feared. Two community members were killed, and at least eight others were transported to hospitals in critical but stable condition. She cautioned that the situation remained fluid.

“Our hearts are with their families,” Paxson added, acknowledging that the university was still working with law enforcement to identify all the victims. She urged every faculty member, staff person, and student to contact their loved ones immediately. With the shooter still at large, she reinforced the shelter-in-place order and urged the community to remain vigilant, keeping doors locked and avoiding all campus movement.