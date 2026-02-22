Miami DB Admits Not Being “Satisfied” With Standard, Sends Strong Message to Mario Cristobal

Last season was filled with surprises for Mario Cristobal’s Miami. From being almost out of the playoff bracket to becoming the CFP runners-up on an upset run, the Canes really shook the college football world. Despite the historic run, the loss in the title game left Cristobal and the team wanting more. That feeling is strongly shared by a Miami defensive back, who admitted he was not satisfied with how the season ended and that 2026 needs to be their season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bryce Fitzgerald believes the standard at Miami must be higher, and the program has more to prove. “I wasn’t really satisfied with this year. You know, of course, I had a great year, but I know what I’m capable of.” Fitzgerald said during the February 22nd episode of Under Further Review. “Really, I’m just waiting to get back to next year. Just come back for everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The road to the title game made the hunger even sharper. Miami defeated Texas A&M, Ohio State, programs nobody wanted to face, to reach the final. The run is more impressive considering Mario Cristobal’s team did not even reach the ACC Championship Game and only entered the CPF bracket because of the season opener win over Notre Dame.

Fitzgerald is clear about his expectations at Miami, something Mario Cristobal will take seriously. In fact, he has already begun taking steps to maintain Miami’s momentum heading into 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago December 31, 2025 Miami FL Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal after winning the the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Miami FL Hurricanes the and Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_136 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

One of the biggest priorities was finding a replacement for Carson Beck. That search led Miami to former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, who is expected to lead the Canes to glory in the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

While Mensah’s exit was controversial, especially after signing an extension with Duke, he reached an agreement with the Blue Devils before transferring to Miami. They also added players like Conrad Hussey, Dereon Coleman, and Vandrevius Jacobs, and retained players such as Mark Fletcher Jr. and Malachi Toney. Essentially, they have strengthened their roster and now look like a serious contender heading into the new season.

After being within touching distance of the National Championship, Miami now has eyes on the finish line and ends their drought that’s been on since 2001. But the College Football Playoff is not their only focus. Another major goal for Mario Cristobal is winning the ACC Championship, a title that eluded the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Mario Cristobal break two title curses in 2026?

Last season, Miami finished in a five-way tie in the ACC standings, which kept the Hurricanes out of the ACC Championship game due to tiebreaker rules. Since joining the ACC, Miami has never won the championship. The closest Miami came to winning the title was back in 2017, when they reached the ACC Championship Game but lost to Clemson by a 38-3 scoreline. But the air is different now, and so is their attitude, thanks to some factors in play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 or bust sentiment is only fueled by returning stars like Mark Fletcher Jr. Even though there was plenty of NFL Draft buzz, he made a comeback. And Cristobal couldn’t be more thrilled. “It is a matter of unfinished business in a couple of aspects,” Cristobal said of Fletcher’s return in 2026. “We want to make sure we are holding up the big trophy at the end of the year. We want that big one, and we want that conference one as well.”

But the most critical factor in breaking these curses can be the arrival of Darian Mensah. He is not just a consolation prize for the program but someone who can redefine the program. He threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns, and only six interceptions in a season where Duke won its first outright ACC title since 1962.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Cristobal is confident, saying, “He is the right guy for us to continue to get better, but he is also the right guy to help develop that young quarterback room…He is no different than the recent quarterbacks. You surround them with an elite supporting cast and you have a great chance at success and we are excited to see him cut it loose.”

If Mario Cristobal builds strong chemistry between Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney, while improving both the offensive and defensive lines, Miami could emerge as a serious contender for titles.